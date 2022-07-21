We made it official Thursday, with our third straight day of 90° heat (many reaching the low to mid 90s for highs) making this current hot stretch an official heat wave. And the hottest and most oppressive days are still ahead of us for the weekend. Highs will remain in the mid 90s through Sunday, with nothing more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm to briefly cool a few locations off the next few days. Humidity actually drops a little over the next 24 hours meaning the heat index will “only” be around 95 degrees for many Friday afternoon. The heat index should then climb back to near 100 degrees for Saturday, with the heat and humidity peaking on Sunday with record highs likely to be challenged. Sunday's highs should peak in the upper 90s, when triple digit heat indices are most likely to occur. Thunderstorm chances increase later Sunday but more so on Monday, ahead of a cold front that will finally break our first heat wave of the summer, but not until early next week. It's a return to seasonably warm and humid weather starting Monday as the extreme heat from the weekend backs off. Then on Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday as well, humidity looks to drop to comfortable levels as high temperatures remain at seasonable levels in the 80s. Until then, stay cool and hydrated!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak cold front will continue moving off to the east of the region and out to sea this evening allowing skies to eventually turn mainly clear. We saw some very isolated shower and t-storm activity touched off by this front earlier in the day, mainly across some of New Jersey and closer to New York City, and it’s possible some of this activity will linger into the early evening hours. Overnight low temperatures will be rather warm only dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, something that will continue to be the case the next several nights. So, you’re not getting much relief from the heat at night and hopefully you’re a/c is working well so you can keep those windows closed.
FRIDAY
High pressure builds in for Friday leading to partly to mostly sunny skies with highs back up in the mid 90s. Fortunately, the heat index shouldn’t be too much higher than the air temperature as humidity levels look to drop a little in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. A weak upper level disturbance appears to track in later Friday afternoon into the early evening and similar to Thursday, this feature may touch off a stray shower or thunderstorm. If you see a storm, it’s certainly possible you get some strong winds with it, and certainly a cool down with some brief relief from the heat, however many will likely remain dry. The heat will remain the big weather story right through the weekend.
SATURDAY
The weekend will bring a continuation of the heat wave, with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index as high as around 100 degrees with rising humidity levels. Skies will be mostly sunny, and that minimal thunderstorm threat from Thursday and Friday should be gone entirely by Saturday. So no thunderstorms to cool you off most of the weekend, as the hot, humid, and mainly dry pattern continues.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be the hottest and most oppressive day of our heat wave, with record highs likely to fall and widespread triple digit heat indices likely too. The numbers to beat are 95 in Allentown and 96 in Reading, both set in 2016. Both records should fall, with highs expected to be around 97-100 degrees for many. While there could be a spotty late day thunderstorm, the better chances hold off until later Sunday night and even more so on Monday. Sunday will be most dangerously hot day of this long stretch of heat and humidity.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front should slowly slide south through the area on Monday, delivering our next best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. Depending on its timing, we still may sneak in one more 90-degree day on Monday, with highs right around 90° expected. It won't be as unbearably hot as Sunday will be, but it will still be quite humid until that front passes through. Our heat wave should definitely break by Tuesday with a more seasonably warm day anticipated as highs finally drop back into the mid 80s. Dew points also look to drop back into the 50s as well meaning Tuesday will feel quite nice compared to what we’re currently experiencing. Stay safe and cool in the meantime!
