It was another spectacular day weather-wise Tuesday as sunshine mixed with fair-weather cumulus clouds and afternoon high temperatures reached the upper 70s to near 80 degrees along with very comfortable humidity. The nice weather will continue through Wednesday, and while it will be on the cooler side compared to where we should be for early August (mid 80s for highs), most of us will find high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees very pleasant and comfy. High pressure building atop the region tonight into Wednesday will be responsible for the very nice and pleasant weather continuing. Clouds increase on Thursday, with humidity and rain chances also rising late Thursday and peaking on Friday, the only good chance of rain for the entire week. At this time it appears the unsettled weather will exit the region just in time for the weekend with a return to fair skies and more pleasant conditions similar to what we’re experiencing right now.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will gradually build in from the northwest tonight leading to mainly clear skies and lightening winds. With dew points dropping all the way down into the upper 40s to lower 50s, the air is very dry and will have a chance to cool quite a bit tonight. We expect overnight lows to dip all the way down into the low and mid 50s. This will make for some very comfortable sleeping weather overnight. High pressure will be right overhead for Wednesday keeping our weather dry, very nice, and comfortable with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
THURSDAY
While we'll still likely have some sunshine to start on Thursday, clouds likely increase during the day, and the humidity will likely gradually increase as well. Much of the day may end up dry, but shower chances will increase later in the afternoon and overnight. High temperatures should be similar to the rest of the week and around 80 degrees, but Thursday night will likely be warmer and stickier with more clouds around, with mid 60s expected for lows.
FRIDAY
We continue to think Friday features the next best chance for wet weather over the next seven days, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day. It will be humid ahead of a cold front, but variably cloudy skies and some rain will likely keep high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Perhaps a storm or two contains some gusty winds and downpours, but there doesn't appear to be anything alarming with regards to widespread severe weather or flooding at this time.
THE WEEKEND
As long as Friday’s cold front continues east and slides offshore, the weekend should see a return of the dry and comfy sunshine we enjoyed the first half of the week. High pressure will gradually build in from our north and west, so we expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend with no chances for rain or storms at this point. High temperatures should top out in the lower 80s Saturday with humidity levels coming down closer to more comfortable levels. High temperatures should be in the low to mid 80s for Sunday with humidity levels once again running on the comfortable side.
