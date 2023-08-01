What a great start to the new work week weather-wise as the region was once again treated to mostly sunny skies Monday with refreshingly cool temperatures to start in the upper 50s followed by pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s with low humidity.
We'll have partly to mostly sunny skies through Wednesday, and while it will be on the cooler side compared to where we should be for late July and early August (mid 80s), most of us will find high temperatures near 80 degrees very pleasant and comfy.
A very weak cold front could touch off a sprinkle or shower through Tuesday, but any raindrops should be the exception to the otherwise dry and sunny rule we have in place through Wednesday.
Clouds increase on Thursday, with humidity and rain chances also rising late Thursday and peaking on Friday, the only good chance of rain for the entire week.
In the meantime, keep enjoying one of the nicer, drier, and comfier stretches of weather we've had all summer!
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
If you don't mind it a bit cooler than average for mid-summer, you'll continue to love the weather through the middle of the week.
Look for partly to mostly sunny skies to continue with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.
The nights will also continue to be mainly clear (maybe some late patchy river valley fog) and refreshingly cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s, great sleeping weather for early August.
A very weak cold front dropping in from our north may touch off a sprinkle or shower on Tuesday, however the overwhelming majority of our region should remain dry through Wednesday as high pressure from the Great Lakes and eastern Canada builds in atop the region.
THURSDAY
While we'll still likely have some sunshine to start on Thursday, clouds likely increase during the day, and the humidity will likely gradually increase as well.
Much of the day may end up dry, but shower chances will increase later in the afternoon and overnight.
High temperatures should be similar to the rest of the week and around 80 degrees, but Thursday night will likely be warmer and stickier with more clouds around, with mid 60s expected for lows.
FRIDAY
We continue to think Friday features the next best chance for wet weather over the next seven days, with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day.
It will be humid ahead of a cold front, but mostly cloudy skies and some rain will likely keep temperatures down in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Some guidance is starting to hint at an even quicker movement of the aforementioned front, so it's possible the better chance for any showers and storms ends up being Thursday night, and Friday turns out drier. But we'll go with consistency in our forecast for now and see if any more definitive trends develop in the future.
THE WEEKEND
As long as Friday’s cold front continues east and slides offshore, the weekend should see a return of the dry and comfy sunshine we enjoyed the first half of the week.
Saturday may start with some lingering pesky clouds from the front, but we anticipate those clouds to give way to more in the way of sunshine by the afternoon.
High temperatures should top out in the lower 80s with humidity levels coming down closer to more comfortable levels.
We think high pressure at this point settles in for Sunday leading to a mostly sunny and dry day. High temperatures may climb a little higher into the mid 80s, but humidity values should be at comfortable levels.
TRACK THE WEATHER: