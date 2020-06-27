TONIGHT: Humid with a shower or heavy t-storm in the evening; otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 68
SUNDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun with a shower or t-storm, mainly in the afternoon; very warm and humid. High: 88
SUNDAY NIGHT: A shower or t-storm early in the evening; otherwise, turning out mostly clear. Low: 65
Heat, humidity, and storm chances are on the rise this weekend as a cold front draws up some stickier air from the south and west. As that cold front approaches and slices into that warm and sticky air, some showers and storms will inevitably erupt. Fortunately, the activity is hit-or-miss in nature, and while the threat is there for a few severe storms with damaging wind gusts, mainly over the next couple hours this Saturday, the rather cloudy skies and showers earlier Saturday certainly helped limit the amount of instability and fuel for storms and hence kept the coverage of any stronger activity very much at a minimum once we got into the PM hours. We should be mostly dry overnight tonight, then some lingering showers and thunderstorms will bubble up Sunday afternoon as the aforementioned cold front crosses the region. Plenty more dry times than wet times are still expected however Sunday with more sunshine expected compared to Saturday as well. The humidity and storms will take a break Monday, but it won't be long until another cut-off low brings unsettled weather back mid next week.
TONIGHT
The National Weather Service has placed Berks County, the Delaware Valley, and much of southern New Jersey under a Severe T-Storm WATCH in effect until 8pm this evening. The Storm Prediction Center continues to paint most of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware in a 'slight' risk for severe storms early on this evening containing damaging winds and torrential rain. While the chance for hail or an isolated tornado is low, it's not necessarily zero. Fortunately, the strength and coverage of thunderstorms has been kept at a minimum thanks to the cloudy skies for a while earlier and the showers which limited the atmosphere’s potential to really destabilize. Regardless, we did see things destabilize later in the afternoon, and with some strong winds aloft, we still can’t entirely let our guard down for a strong or severe storm over the next couple hours, especially south of Interstate 78. By late this evening, much of any activity should fizzle out, and we can expect a mainly dry rest of the night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A passing shower still can’t be entirely ruled out however overnight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s, so the night will be a rather sticky one.
SUNDAY
A cold front will slowly slide south through the area during the day Sunday before eventually settling to our south Sunday night. This means a shower or thunderstorm will again be possible, mainly during the afternoon, with lowering humidity levels behind the boundary later at night. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has the area highlighted under a ‘marginal’ risk for severe weather Sunday which is a lower threat compared to Saturday. Basically it means, an isolated storm may go severe with damaging wind gusts, but that should very much be the exception and not the rule. Sunday will be another very warm and humid day with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. There should also be more sunshine compared to Saturday.
MONDAY
While we lose the humidity to start the new week Monday, we won't lose the heat. Plenty of sunshine will be met by mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, several degrees above normal for the next to last day of June. At night, it's starry with the half-moon setting in the west through 2 a.m. Low temperatures will land in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The third cut-off low in two months looks to set up shop, this time forming up over New England before meandering across the Northeast for most of the week. It's main impact is to keep the worst heat and humidity back off to our west for most of the week. But with it fairly close by and possibly sliding back a bit in our direction, shower and thunderstorm chances will be a fixture in the forecast. Shower and thunderstorm chances look to peak Wednesday, but can't be ruled out Tuesday or Thursday afternoons either. Highs will still be seasonably warm in the 80s with dew points in the lower half of the 60s keeping humidity levels tolerable.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, dry conditions look to return to round out the week Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs nearing 90 degrees. Yes it will be a hot one, but dew points at this time look to remain fairly tolerable in the low 60s.