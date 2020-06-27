Weather Alert

NJC041-PAC017-077-095-272330- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0050.200627T1932Z-200627T2330Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Warren NJ-Lehigh PA-Bucks PA-Northampton PA- 332 PM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southwestern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Northeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... North central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania... Southern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Northampton, Wilson, Hellertown, Slatington, Bath, Alpha, Walnutport, Ferndale, West Easton, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Pleasant Valley, Neffs and Revere. Additional rainfall of up to one inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 57 and 67. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 60 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. && LAT...LON 4067 7506 4062 7516 4059 7519 4057 7519 4057 7516 4058 7514 4055 7508 4054 7507 4050 7506 4049 7507 4050 7523 4062 7569 4079 7559 $$