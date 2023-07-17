The front that brought flooding downpours on Sunday has moved to the east and we get a chance to dry out today. There can be a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but most locations will remain dry. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
A large "heat dome" over the desert Southwest coupled with a broad area of low pressure in Canada means some quick moving weather systems will affect our weather this week. Tuesday will return to a more unsettled day with the potential for drenching downpours along with warm and humid conditions. Wednesday is expected to be the driest day of the week, before the humidity and thunderstorm chances increase again on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will average in the middle 80s this week and mid 60s for the lows throughout the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY
Monday will likely be dry and free of thunderstorms, resulting in more sunshine and possibly the highest temperature of the week near 90 degrees. The sky will be hazy due to some Canadian wildfire smoke and we do have an Air Quality Alert Code Orange day.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
A cold front will bring a higher chance of showers and storms on Tuesday, with seasonal highs in the mid 80s. Drenching downpours will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening due to plenty of moisture in place. Wednesday will see a return to lower humidity levels and mostly sunny conditions, before afternoon humidity, showers and storms return for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will stay consistent for the second half of the week with highs mainly in the middle 80s and night in the middle and upper 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: