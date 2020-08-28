A few showers and thunderstorms rumbled through the area on Thursday evening, although most of the day was dry with partly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees. Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and this time primarily afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will occur, and highs again around 90 degrees. But the best chance of more widespread rain will come in the form of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, as a cold front approaches from the west. Some of the leftover rains from what was once Hurricane Laura may get drawn up that front, but most of the remnant rains may actually slide to our south. After a sticky and unsettled Saturday, Sunday will be the better weekend day with dry and comfortable weather as the sunshine and lower humidity both return.
TODAY
A front will hang out nearby on Friday, draped across northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We're on the hot and humid side once again with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up, mostly in the afternoon and evening, with locally heavy downpours in any of these hit or miss storms. Unlike Thursday when storms were more likely the farther north you traveled, Friday's storms will be equal opportunity for the entire area, but still only scattered activity is expected. That scattered activity may continue into the overnight hours for some.
SATURDAY
Our next cold front will approach on Saturday, with a humid air mass remaining in place to start the weekend. However, more clouds and a higher chance for showers and t-storms will keep temperatures in the low 80s. Expect plenty of clouds and some periods of showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day, with a gusty storm also possible the closer to the shore you travel. While not a soaking all day rain, expect some wet weather at times throughout Saturday, with an average of around 0.50" of rain as a general rule ,but locally 1.00" or more in any persistent heavy downpours. It's still unclear if any of Laura's remnant rains will get drawn up along our cold front and enhance the rain a bit for some, or if those remnants remain to our south. Right now, the latter looks more likely but the cold front will still make Saturday wet at times.
EXTENDED
Nice weather will return for the end of the weekend and will stick around into Monday as a large area of high pressure from Canada builds in and our cold front sweeps the clouds, humidity, and rain all out to sea Saturday night. We can expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather both days with highs reaching the upper 70s along with very low humidity. Nighttime lows should also be dipping down into the very comfortable 50s, courtesy of very dry air and mainly clear skies at night. While Sunday will be a little breezy behind our cold front, winds diminish as high pressure builds overhead by Monday.