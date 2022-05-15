SUNDAY: Fog early, otherwise warm and humid with clouds and some sunny breaks. Spotty afternoon shower or t-storm. High: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT: A passing shower or two otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 60
MONDAY: Humid with clouds and some sun; afternoon gusty showers and t-storms, some could be severe. High: 79, Low: 54
As we chug along through the month of May, temperatures are continuing to rise and will do so through at least the short term. After some morning fog, skies will break for some sunshine allowing temperatures to soar to near 80. There may be a spotty late day shower, mainly north and west. Clouds will dominate tonight, so viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse will not be favorable, unfortunately. Monday will be a day to stay alert as a gusty line of storms will approach from the west as a strong cold front passes through the area. While the front will bring some relief to the humidity, a line or broken line of strong thunderstorms could become severe so please have a way to receive alerts. The main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts; however, hail and a spin up tornado will be possible too. Starting Tuesday, it will be dry, pleasant and cooler. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 70s through Thursday before warming up Friday.
SUNDAY
Expect morning fog, which could be dense in some backyards, and lingering clouds in the morning. By the afternoon, there will be a few breaks of sunshine and temperatures will climb to near 80. A spotty late day or evening shower or thunderstorm is possible but not everyone will see wet weather today. With mostly cloudy skies tonight, it will be tough viewing for the total lunar eclipse overnight (though it can be seen peeking through the clouds here and there.) Temperatures will remain mild, mainly in the 60s, and with elevated humidity and some more fog.
MONDAY
Monday will be very warm and rather humid ahead of a cold front. So, for the first half of the day expect a mix of clouds and sun. We'll watch for a gusty line or broken line of showers and thunderstorms to arrive by the afternoon. There is also a risk for severe weather as the cold from approaches. The main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts but hail and a spin up tornado is also possible. The front should be offshore around sunset and the severe threat would come to an end. Behind the front you'll notice a drop in humidity and slightly cooler temperatures.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Behind our Monday cold front, it'll be windy and cooler Tuesday with temperatures in the afternoon mainly in the lower 70s. Winds will be slightly elevated Wednesday but enjoy more sunshine midweek and comfy temperatures. More clouds look to arrive by Thursday but it should remain dry. Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Nighttime lows will be comfortable in the upper 40s and 50s.
