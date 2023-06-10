Temperatures warmed back to seasonable levels Saturday afternoon after a cool start first thing in the morning with lows around 50 degrees. Mostly sunny skies and a more westerly downsloping wind flow helped warm afternoon highs to the upper 70s to lower 80s with comfortable humidity values. Sunday should be dry with partly sunny skies and even warmer afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to perhaps a few 90-degree readings, but still relatively low humidity. We are still on track to finally get a widespread rain Monday - the best chance for wet weather area-wide in over a month. Rainfall totals look to average between a half inch to one inch which will certainly help the increasing drought conditions. Steadiest and heaviest rain looks most likely Monday afternoon and early Monday evening. For the rest of the upcoming week, high temperatures should generally run close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, with perhaps a brief little spike into the low or mid 80s on Thursday. Nighttime lows should be comfy cool in the 50s. There will be another shot at a few showers again midweek but besides that its mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
We saw some isolated shower activity fire up over the Poconos during the afternoon Saturday, and some of this may linger into the early evening hours, primarily for folks north of Interstate 78, as a weak area of low pressure extends from Cape Cod down into the northern Mid-Atlantic. The feature will move further offshore and die out tonight allowing any showers to quickly fizzle and skies to turn out partly cloudy. Some patchy fog may be possible across portions of the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. Look for overnight low temperatures to drop to comfortably cool levels in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
Sunday should feature a tad more cloud cover, but no worse than partly sunny skies, with even warmer afternoon high temperatures all the way back to the upper 80s, and maybe even a few 90-degree readings. Despite the big warm-up, and even a little heat, dew points should still generally be in the 50s meaning the heat index shouldn’t be any different than the air temperature. Clouds should be on the increase Sunday night as the next storm system starts to approach the region from the west. A shower or two may arrive well after midnight, especially for those west of the Lehigh Valley. Sunday night’s low temperatures should be very mild thanks to the increasing clouds and southerly wind flow with the numbers only dropping into the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT
A slow moving low pressure system and cold front likely brings our first chance of some widespread rain in quite some time, since late April, likely developing Monday morning and lasting through Monday evening. In fact a few thunderstorms are not out of the question later Monday afternoon into Monday evening when the cold front tracks through. A few storms, especially south of Interstate 78, could contain strong winds and hail. While a little uncertainty remains on expected rainfall totals, a widespread half inch to one inch of rain continues to look like a good possibility with perhaps even some isolated higher amounts, especially where any thunderstorms occur. While we could still use quite a bit more rain, what we anticipate Monday is a start at denting a 3 to 5 inch rainfall deficit through much of the area since the first day of May. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday with the developing rain.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Monday's rain departs, likely leading to a dry day on Tuesday, then an upper level low that hangs behind possibly brings a few more scattered showers on Wednesday. High temperatures both days should generally run near or just a tad below normal in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A southwest wind flow in advance of a weak cold front dropping in from the northwest on Thursday looks to spike high temperatures back into the low or mid 80s under partly sunny skies. The front may spark a few showers late in the day Thursday, but at this time we think much of the day remains dry. Behind the front, mostly sunny skies return for Friday along with high temperatures cooling just a tad, but back to seasonable levels, around 80 degrees.
