Wednesday brought an encore of the comfy sunshine we soaked up on Tuesday, and we even warmed up a few degrees back into the low to mid 80s, closer to seasonable for late June.
We'll tack on a few more degrees each day through the end of the week, culminating in a one-day shot of some 90-something-degree high temperatures on Friday.
While we'll sneak in one more comfortable day in terms of humidity levels on Thursday, higher humidity will accompany the 90° highs on Friday. But as has been the case so far this summer, any 90-degree heat has been short-lived.
And sure enough, it's back into the mid 80s we go for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend.
The weekend will start out sticky and stormy at times with our best opportunity for some scattered showers and storms Friday night into Saturday. Then for Sunday and July 4th on Monday, we'll see both humidity levels and rain chances gradually lower as somewhat drier and comfier air moves in for the second half of the holiday weekend.
THURSDAY
The warmth will continue to build on Thursday, but not the humidity, at least not yet. Look for mostly sunny skies once again, with highs inching up another 4 to 6 degrees from Wednesday's levels.
That will place most of us in the mid to upper 80s, quite warm but still not humid. That will change on Friday, so enjoy the last comfortably warm day of the week.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, milder, and perhaps just a touch muggier as humidity levels begin their slow ascent overnight.
FRIDAY
The first day of July will certainly feel like it should, a bona fide hot and humid day and rare 90-degree day, at least rare for this summer so far. It's one and done for the 90-degree heat, with highs around 90-95° expected along with noticeably stickier humidity levels as well.
With the hotter and more humid weather, we'll introduce the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms into the forecast beginning Friday night, as a cold front slowly approaches from the north to start the holiday weekend.
SATURDAY
The first half of the weekend will be the stickiest and most unsettled part of the holiday weekend, but no washouts are expected. Instead, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on a still humid but less hot Saturday, and our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some heavier downpours are possible if you see a storm, given the higher humidity, with Saturday highs back in the seasonably warm mid 80s. Our cold front should slowly press south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Saturday into Sunday, but take its time doing so.
SUNDAY
Rain chances on Sunday are lower than Saturday, and are more prevalent points south, so Southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey will have the highest shower and thunderstorm chance on Sunday, including the shore points if that's where your holiday plans take you.
Expect highs in the low to mid 80s once again, dependent on how much sun we see.
Humidity levels may begin a slow descent later Sunday, but probably be more noticeable on Monday. The Poconos and North Jersey have the best odds for drier weather on Sunday, perhaps extending as far south as the I-78 corridor in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.
MONDAY (July 4TH)
This will be the best overall odds for your driest weekend day, and least humid too, as the two usually go hand in hand. Expect partly sunny skies with more tolerable humidity levels, and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.
So the weather should cooperate for most parades, firework displays, and other Fourth of July celebrations, save that small chance of a stray pop-up thunderstorm that should be the exception to the otherwise dry rule.