While our Wednesday was sunny, warm, comfortable, and dry, only one of those descriptors applied to our Thursday. It was another warm day, with highs in the 60s in the Poconos, well into the 70s for most of the area, and some 80-degree temps south and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. However, it was also mostly cloudy, occasionally wet with a few rounds of rain, and more than anything else perhaps, humid. As the front continues to the east, it conducts a clean sweep, sweeping the warmer air, the high humidity, and most of the rain out to sea along with it. In its wake for Friday, we’re left with variably cloudy skies, noticeably cooler temperatures in the mid 60s, and most notably, some strong and potentially damaging wind gusts. Winds may gust over 50mph, with high wind warnings in effect for Friday afternoon and overnight. Winds will diminish over what should be a mostly dry weekend, with partly sunny skies both days and just the small chance of a shower Saturday night or Sunday, more likely the farther north you travel. Most of the weekend is rain-free, with a cooler Saturday, a warmer Sunday, then an unsettled pattern setting up almost daily chances for rain next week.
FRIDAY
Weather in a word on Friday: windy. Expect variably cloudy skies, but also some strong northwest winds to pick up with some gusts perhaps as high as 50 to 55 miles-per-hour. We’ll get a reality check temperature-wise as well after a couple of warmer days, with more seasonable highs back in the mid 60s. A stray shower is possible, although most of the day remains dry, albeit very windy.
SATURDAY
May day will be a partly to mostly sunny venture on Saturday, with a lingering but not as gusty northwest breeze that will start to diminish later in the day. It will remain seasonable with highs in the mid 60s for a second day. Clouds increase overnight with a passing shower or two possible, more likely north of Interstate 78.
SUNDAY
Winds shift around from the southwest again, and hence our next warm up begins! Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs surging back into the mid to upper 70s. A shower or two is still possible, mainly the first half of the day and again more likely the farther north you travel.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week has an unsettled look to it throughout, with rain chances possible almost every day, although no one day will be a washout. It also looks to start warm with highs still in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, falling back into the 60s the second half of the week.