While the calendar says spring doesn’t start until just before midnight on March 19th, meteorologists like to be a bit different. For us, “meteorological” spring began on March 1st, a season that spans the months of March, April, and May. And almost right on cue, Mother Nature has flipped the switch to spring-like air. After a cold and brisk end to February on Leap Day, temperatures blossomed into the upper 40s Sunday, before soaring another 15 to almost 20 degrees Monday with highs in 60s.
While the milder than average temperatures continue through Thursday, our highs will slowly trend lower each day this week. And even though we’ll sneak in another near 60-degree day on Tuesday, it won’t come with the abundant sunshine we were treated to on Monday.
Rather, mostly cloudy skies and our only chance of wet weather between now and Thursday will arrive in the form of some rain and rumbles Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most rain will be light, and the sun should return to our skies for the middle of the week. We’ll wrap up the week with signs that the calendar insists it’s still officially winter, as much colder and windy weather settle in for Friday and Saturday, with even the chance for a little snow to wrap up the week on Friday.
TUESDAY
A cold front to our west will slowly slide in our direction through Tuesday, but likely get hung up across western Pennsylvania through the first half of Tuesday before sweeping through early Tuesday night. So, showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will mostly hold off until Tuesday afternoon and evening, leaving the morning commute dry with a little sunshine. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25”, though some higher amounts will be possible within any thunderstorms. And despite the clouds and the rain, highs will still reach into the lower 60s for the second straight day, reminding us more of early April than early March. Rain and a few rumbles will diminish behind the departing cold front later Tuesday night, and cloudy skies will give way to some stars.
WEDNESDAY
Clouds give way to sunshine Wednesday as our front exits the area. While it’s a bit windy, highs will still be in the middle 50s as there’s no real cold air behind our front. But after 60-something-degree warmth for a few days and a pretty brisk breeze on our hump day, we suppose you'll notice the slightly cooler temperatures.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Cooler air will continue to build into the region, but afternoon highs are still expected to run above normal reaching the low 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
We’re watching two pieces of energy, one over the Great Lakes and another off the East Coast. If these were to come together, we could have a bigger storm on our hands. But since this is the winter when pieces never come together, this Friday should be no exception. But that being said, expect a little rain that may mix with and change to snow Friday and Friday night before some cooler and windier weather develops to start the weekend. The cooler weather will be short-lived as another big warm-up arrives by this time next week.