We're now entering the third week of June, and as the month wears on, we expect more frequent and intense bouts of heat and humidity as the official start of summer approaches. Sure enough, we have some of that higher humidity to kick off the week today, and another round is on the way later this week. However, we're managing to keep the high heat away, as widespread 90s envelop much of the country to our south and west. We'll remain seasonably warm in the 80s all week, and occasionally climb well into the 80s like we did today, as Friday is another likely candidate for upper 80s. But we're also managing to work in shots of comfortable air, as we will for the middle of this week and even more so by next weekend. Given the back and forth between comfort and sticky, we'll also run the risk for a shower and thunderstorm threat from time to time. A strong thunderstorm complex will dive just to our south and west later tonight into early Tuesday, likely sparing us the worst of what could be a widespread severe weather threat from Southwest Pennsylvania through Maryland and Virginia. Still, we could squeeze out a few non-severe showers and storms locally, with a better rain chance later this week with our next surge of humidity Thursday and Friday.
TONIGHT
Skies will trend mostly cloudy overnight as what could be an intense complex of showers and severe thunderstorms, called a "Mesoscale Convective System(MCS)" if you want the technically term, dives to our south and west from the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic. Widespread severe storms are possible along its path from Ohio and Lower Michigan to southwestern Pennsylvania and Maryland and Virginia. The worst of this should stay to our southwest as some comfier and less humid air comes in overnight and stabilizes our atmosphere, hence the storms follow the higher humidity to our southwest. However, areas across southern Pennsylvania, especially along and south of Interstate 76 or the mainline PA Turnpike, may see a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 60 degrees with slowly falling humidity levels.
TUESDAY
That ongoing MCS will be diving southeast early in the morning and likely stay to our south, so we'll start out with some early clouds and a shower or thunderstorm threat on the fringes of this feature, then skies become partly sunny with lower humidity levels and seasonably warm highs in the low 80s. Tuesday night looks comfier as well with mostly clear skies and low humidity.
WEDNESDAY
This will likely be one of the nicest days of the week, with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, partly to mostly sunny skies, and tolerable humidity levels, which may begin to creep up just a bit as the day progresses. Expect a light easterly wind to keep things warm and fairly comfortable for one more day, before our next bout of stickiness to wrap up the week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll wrap up the week with a pair of partly sunny days, but warm and more humid ones with rising humidity and therefore more fuel to fire up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. There's a chance both later Thursday and again on Friday, though neither day looks to be washouts. Highs will be in the 80s both days, with Friday the warmer of the two with upper 80s expected.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June was weather perfection. This past weekend was imperfect, with some rain both days. This upcoming weekend, we flip back to perfection with lots of sunshine, a comfy breeze, refreshingly low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s both days, with comfy sleeping weather and widespread 50s likely at night.
