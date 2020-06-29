TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy; a stray evening shower or t-storm north and east. Low: 64
In the wake of the front that brought some scattered severe thunderstorms on Sunday, the area enjoyed a quieter and less humid but still very warm Monday as high pressure wedges its way into Pennsylvania and New Jersey by way of the Great Lakes. This high will be the main player in our weather for most of the work week as we wrap-up June and move closer to the July 4th holiday. However, a weak cut-off low rotating over New England will take its jabs at the area through Wednesday as it pinwheels pieces of energy southwestward. This may result in a few stray showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours today and again on Tuesday, but those will primarily occur north and east of the Lehigh Valley. By Wednesday, the cut-off low will work its way south into southern New England, giving us our best chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity during the work week. With that said, even on Wednesday, the showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the region with areas north and east still having a still better opportunity. As both our chance for rain and our dew points gradually increase through midweek, our amount of sunlight and temperatures will be going in the opposite direction. By Thursday, the cut-off low and the trough it created along the East Coast will break down enough to allow high pressure to begin to take charge once again for the remainder of the workweek. This will lead to a couple of mainly dry, sunnier, and increasingly warmer days with little or no rain as we head into the July 4th holiday weekend.
TONIGHT
The clouds that do bubble up during the afternoon will dissipate overnight giving us a clear view of the half-moon. With dew points dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s later today, we'll be in the position for a more comfortable night as temperatures fall into the low and middle 60s. Outside of a stray shower or rumble of thunder north and east of the Lehigh Valley, we stay mostly dry.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The cut-off low will slowly drift southward into Southern New England by Wednesday, resulting in our threat of rain gradually increasing each day through Wednesday. By Thursday, the low will have weakened enough that threat of a shower or thunderstorm will begin trending downward again on what will be the driest and, in all likelihood, the sunniest day of the bunch. This cut-off low will hold the oppressive heat and humidity at bay for a few days, but held at bay and non-existent are two different things. Dew points during the three day period will land in the lower half of the 60s, while temperatures are reaching into the seasonably warm low and middle 80s.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, Friday looks mainly dry at this point with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90°. There's no doubt it'll be hot, but dew points still remain fairly tolerable as they sit in the lower and middle 60s. A weak cold front will try to drop in from the north late in the day or at night, perhaps triggering an isolated shower or t-storm, more likely the farther north you travel.
FOURTH OF JULY
That cold front will likely be somewhere nearby on Saturday to kick off the holiday weekend, but exactly where it is is still undetermined and plays a big role in determining our weekend weather. If it's far enough to our north, we're warm and mainly dry. If it's overhead, we'll have a higher chance of some showers and thunderstorms. And if it's just to our south, there will still be a shower or thunderstorm chance, but it will be lower and temperatures also noticeably cooler. Stay tuned.