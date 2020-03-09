130 days. That's how long it's been since our last 70-something-degree day, but many of us will have a real shot at it again this Monday. And if you're feeling a little weather déjà vu, that's because last Monday was unseasonably warm, too, with highs in the middle 60s. To make weather matters even weirder, it rained on Tuesday and Friday of last week, which is the same schedule we're on this week. Difference being, it'll be warmer this week around. Despite extra clouds and some showers around, Tuesday still secures a 60, with the upper 50s to follow for Wednesday and Thursday. And when another good chance for some showers develops Friday, once again, highs will still start with a "6." In fact, things won't really "cool off" (relatively speaking) until the upcoming weekend when highs fall back into the lower 50s.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
Just like that, after springing forward this past weekend, temperatures will take off into the upper 60s if not 70-degrees for the first time in about four months. In fact, with the lack of vegetation and continued southwesterly flow on the backside of a high pressure system, we can't rule out a couple of higher numbers closer to the Mason-Dixon Line. Sunshine dominates for much of the day before some mid to high level clouds roll in at night. That's ahead of a moisture-starved front approaching from the west triggering some showers come Tuesday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Despite what will be a mostly cloudy and occasionally damp day then, highs will still meet and exceed 60-degrees before falling through the 40s Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
While there’s no truly cold air behind our front, temperatures will ease back into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. So we’ll trade warm for mild as the adjective to describe our midweek temperatures, considering average high temperatures are in the middle 40s for this time of March. Each day is the opposite of one another as far as sunshine goes, with sun giving way to clouds Wednesday and clouds giving way to sun Thursday. Tucked in between those days is a little bit of rain, perhaps briefly mixing with snow in the highest elevations north of the Lehigh Valley, Wednesday night. For most of us, temperatures are well above the freezing mark Wednesday night with showers of the liquid variety.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
A clipper system brings the return of clouds and scattered showers to round out the week, though temperatures will still be much milder than normal, in the lower 60s. This time around, though, there will actually be some "cooler" air building in behind the front for the upcoming weekend. And by cooler, we mean highs in the lower 50s for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the lower 30s. But it's all relative in the world of weather. Saturday looks dry and a mix of sun and clouds while increasing clouds greet Sunday.