While a few locations saw a brief shower during the day Thursday, most of the region remained dry once again. That theme continues today with a good amount of sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 80s, right around average for mid-July.
Beginning late Saturday afternoon and at night and then on Sunday and Monday too, higher humidity levels will lead to a better chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no washouts are expected, just hit or miss activity through early next week. So that's our best chance for some increasingly needed rainfall, as many of us have been on the drier side so far this July.
By the middle of next week, rain chances will diminish, but temperatures will inch higher, with some 90-degree high temperatures possible mid-week, the hottest part of the forecast.
FRIDAY
Friday will be mostly sunny and a comfortable summer day, especially for this time of year. Skies should be mostly sunny with highs again in the middle and upper 80s, right on par with where we should be this time of year. Winds will be light and humidity will be refreshingly low for mid-summer.
Friday night looks mostly clear and still fairly comfy as well, with lows in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
This will be the more comfortable and drier of the two weekend days, with still fairly tolerable humidity levels for mid-summer, and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Yet again, highs will be in the mid 80s.
Overnight, humidity will begin to rise and so will our rain chances, with perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday night.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday is the stickier weekend day, with noticeably higher humidity but highs still in the mid 80s. Expect some hazy sunshine, but a better chance of a few scattered primarily afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The day likely ends up more dry than wet, but it's our next best chance of at least a little hit or miss thunderstorm activity.
Thunderstorm chances increase a bit more on Monday, but there's again no guarantee that it will rain everywhere, as the activity likely remains scattered.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
The thunderstorm chances look to diminish for Tuesday and Wednesday. But in turn, the heat will increase a bit, with some near or slightly above 90-degree heat expected for the middle of next week, making it the hottest part of the forecast. Expect partly sunny skies and some hot and humid weather, with just the slight chance of a pop-up storm given the heat and humidity.