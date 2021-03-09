They say good things come those who wait! And many of us have been waiting all year for today, the first widespread 60-degree day of the season! There’s more warmth on the way for the rest of the work and school week, in case one spring-like day wasn’t enough for you. In fact, the warmest weather is yet to come as highs may make a run close to 70 degrees come Thursday. But the news isn’t all warm, as it is after all only early March. A cold front will bring more clouds and a few showers on Friday, followed by a return to much cooler temperatures come the weekend. Yes, we “spring ahead” our clocks this weekend, but the temperatures will fall back into early next week. So enjoy the warmth while it’s here, as permanent spring-like temperatures aren’t here to stay just yet.
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead tonight keeping winds light along with a fair amount of clear sky. Don’t be shocked however if skies turn partly cloudy on occasion as some high clouds stroll in from our west due to a warm front. There certainly won’t be any precipitation with this front however, and overnight lows once again aren’t expected to be too terribly cold for this time of the year, only dropping to around 30 degrees.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
As high pressure anchors itself off the East Coast, increasingly warm south to southwest winds will send highs soaring into the 60s with time. The one catch for Wednesday is that the southerly wind will also have a little bit of an easterly onshore component to it. With water temperatures still being quite chilly, this will probably limit our temperatures from really taking off. Wednesday should still be a rather warm day for this time of the year, but highs will likely only get to right around 60 degrees. On Thursday, our wind should be straight up south or even a little southwesterly all over land and that should allow temperatures to really take off. We should see highs Thursday soar into the mid and upper 60s and it’s not even entirely out of the realm of possibilities that someone, certainly south of Interstate 78, makes a run at 70 degrees. All the while, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny as the first genuine shot of spring-like warmth is welcomed with open arms by many of us, especially after the second snowiest February on record!
FRIDAY
Plenty of clouds and a few showers are possible anytime from later Thursday night through Friday and Friday night but any rain showers should be light and scattered. We’ll sneak in one more warm day on the spring-like side of a cold front, with highs on Friday still in the mid 60s. Cooler weather follows for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though we’ll be falling back temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Saturday, and continue their decline into the lower 40s by Sunday. The weekend looks dry, with clearing skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine Sunday. But brisk breezes are likely throughout the weekend, bringing in the chillier air and increasing the chilly feel.
TRACK THE WEATHER: