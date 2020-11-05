Outside of some early morning fog, it was a sun-sational early November day on Thursday, the second in a row in case you’re counting. And we’ll be adding to that count quite frequently through early next week, as the stellar stretch of fall weather continues through the weekend and into early next week. That means another five straight days of warm and sunny weather, followed by milder and quiet nights, minus the occasional reoccurrence of a little late night and early morning fog. We can thank a big bubble of high pressure for the no trouble weather-wise, with that high more or less parked over the Mid-Atlantic through Monday, before it slowly slides off the coast thereafter. Once it does so, a cold front will be allowed to slide in our direction by mid-week, breaking the dry spell and giving us our first chance of rain in more than a week. A return to more seasonably cool temperatures will follow by later next week, but in the meantime, enjoy what will likely be the nicest stretch of weather we have left in 2020.
TONIGHT
Some high clouds increased late in the day on Thursday, and will likely linger into part of the overnight hours as well, although skies should be no worse than partly cloudy. Once again, some patchy fog will be possible late as we get into the pre-dawn hours of Friday. Overnight lows will continue to inch up a bit compared to the last few nights, with lows not as cool and mostly in the low to mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Friday once again may start with some patchy early fog, and we’ll probably have some of those high clouds from the night hanging over into first thing in the morning. Look for those high clouds to exit stage right during the morning hours, giving way to ample sunshine for much of the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will soar all the way to around 70 degrees. The last 70-degree high temperatures for many of us were almost two weeks ago, back on October 24.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, and hence, the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to climb, topping out in the low 70s, a good 15 degrees or so above normal for early November. We could get close to record highs in fact in a few spots. While some patchy early morning fog is possible yet again, overall we should expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.
MONDAY
The broken record forecast continues as high pressure at the surface remains in control anchored just offshore while a strong ridge of high pressure with the jet stream remains overhead. Our wind flow will remain out of the southwest keeping afternoon highs around 70 degrees. It will be yet another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.