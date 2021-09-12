With fall officially just around the corner, we had a nice preview the past few days with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. That all came to an end Sunday as the afternoon featured high temperatures back in the 80s and more noticeable humidity during the PM hours. We’ll continue to get a reality check this week with more warm temperatures and relatively high humidity on the way. Afternoon highs will mainly be in the lower and middle 80s amid nights in the 60s - no more 50s - sorry fall lovers. A series of fronts will march through the area bringing a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms here or there but no major weather events are in the cards for the next seven days. By the end of the week into the start of the weekend, there remains uncertainty in regards to a coastal low trying to develop and if so, how close to the coast it travels. For now, we'll leave a low chance for a shower or storm in the forecast at the end of the week into the start of the weekend.
TONIGHT
We’re tracking a cold front draping itself across Upstate New York with a wave of low pressure riding along it tonight. While much of any shower or thunderstorm activity with the front and low should remain north of the Pennsylvania/New York state border, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower or storm sneaking into at least the northern Poconos or far northern New Jersey overnight. The best odds for this will likely be north of Route 6 and Interstate 84. The large majority of the area will remain dry tonight under partly cloudy skies with low temperatures running milder only dropping down to the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The partly sunny, warm, and mainly dry weather should continue Monday and Tuesday, with moderate humidity levels as well, especially by mid-September standards. There will be a front hanging out nearby later Monday into Tuesday, but it continues to look like it will have little if any impact at all on our temperatures. A weak impulse sliding along the front and crossing our region Monday evening and night may be enough to spark a couple showers or a thunderstorm in the area. A similar story goes for Tuesday where any real chance for a shower or thunderstorm is likely later in the evening into the overnight. Highs both days should be in the mid 80s, warmer than our normal highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for this time of year.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
A cold front will try to slide through later Wednesday and Wednesday night, providing our best chance of a shower or thunderstorm for the week. But even then, it may only be a few scattered storms and nothing widespread or severe, and there's the chance the front doesn't have total success in making it through the area. Wednesday will likely be the warmest and most humid day over the next week being right out ahead of the front. A south to southwest wind flow ahead of the front should help lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values around or above 90 degrees. High temperatures should then come down a little back into the low 80s for the latter half of the week behind the front, presuming it makes it through. The front in fact should still be lingering close enough on Thursday that it keeps somewhat cloudy skies around along with a continued chance for a shower or thunderstorm. We'll then watch some moisture that will try to sneak up the East Coast in association with a coastal low pressure system on Friday and Saturday, but much uncertainty remains with regards to just how strong this low ends up being, and just how close to the coast it ends up being as well. For now, we’ll be more optimistic and call for some sun Friday and Saturday with just a slight chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. But, this forecast could end up being cloudier and wetter if it appears that coastal low is stronger and much closer to the coast. Stay tuned!
