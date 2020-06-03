TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an evening shower or thunderstorm. Low: 64
THURSDAY: Warm and a bit less humid with intervals of clouds and sun; a shower or thunderstorm, especially later in the day. High: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly in the evening. Low: 65
A cold front sinking southeast out of the Great Lakes caused showers and thunderstorms to erupt across the Mid-Atlantic today. A few more clusters of storms will continue to be possible through this evening, some of which could contain damaging wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, hail of 1.0" or greater in diameter, and rainfall amounts that are likely to exceed 1.0" in some locations. The front responsible for the stormy weather will drop south of the Mason-Dixon Line overnight. This will mark the start of a drier interlude, which will start overnight and continue most of the day on Thursday before our next wave of low pressure lifts that old frontal boundary to the north and back into our area. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected from this disturbance, which will begin late Thursday and continue into Friday. While there still may be a stronger storm with this round of wet weather, it's not expected to be as widespread as what we experienced in parts of the area today. The unsettled but more dry than wet stretch of weather will last into the start of the weekend on Saturday, as our old front dissolves along the East Coast while the next cold front advances in from the Great Lakes. This will present the chance for more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley, but the activity will be spotty on Saturday as most of the day remains dry. Despite the daily thunderstorm chances, it will remain sticky and warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s through the start of the weekend. Things will change on Sunday as Saturday's cold front exits the East Coast and high pressure begins to build in. This will result in a sunnier, drier, and more comfortable second half of the weekend when highs will be in the upper 70s, while dew points drop into the 50s and 40s as the comfier air builds in.
TONIGHT
A shower or strong and gusty thunderstorm will remain possible through this evening before a cold front eventually sinks south of the region overnight bringing any threat for showers and thunderstorms to an end. This will just be a temporary break however as we anticipate chances to go right back up by Thursday night into Friday. Thanks to plenty of moisture in the air tonight along with a fair amount of cloud cover, overnight lows should be very mild, only dropping into the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
There's no relief behind our first cold front, so it's still a warm day on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s, although perhaps with a bit less humidity. In fact, given the drier day overall with no thunderstorms to cool us off, Thursday may be warmer for some of us compared to today. Our front will lie not too far to our south, but likely slowly dissipate over the next few days. Expect most of the day to be rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds, but a shower or thunderstorm is still possible, especially the further south one travels from the Interstate 78 corridor, but only isolated and mostly later in the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase across the region Thursday night as a more organized disturbance may slide through overnight and spawn more widespread activity.
FRIDAY
With one front dissipating to our south, we'll await a stronger one to our north and west to bring a renewed chance of a few showers and storms Friday and Friday night. Again, partly sunny skies along with plenty of warmth and humidity will be the rule, but thunderstorm chances will tick up again as our next front gets closer. Highs will be back up in the mid 80s, and it will feel warmer once the higher humidity is factored in.
THIS WEEKEND
Cold front #2 will slowly slide through the area and off the coast on Saturday, but how quickly it does so will help determine how quickly things improve. So the warm and humid weather will likely linger on Saturday, along with a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm, especially the farther south and east you travel from the Lehigh Valley. By Sunday, drier and more comfortable air should be in place, but a spotty instability shower can't be ruled out in the afternoon or evening, especially points north over the higher elevations. Expect partly sunny skies throughout the weekend but a change in temperatures and comfort levels, with Saturday warmer and stickier in the mid 80s and Sunday less humid and in the upper 70s.