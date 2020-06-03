Weather Alert

DEC003-MDC015-NJC001-005-007-009-011-015-029-033-PAC011-017-029- 045-077-091-101-040200- /O.NEW.KPHI.SV.A.0244.200603T1953Z-200604T0200Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 244 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN DELAWARE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHERN DELAWARE NEW CASTLE IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CECIL IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY ATLANTIC BURLINGTON CAMDEN CAPE MAY CUMBERLAND GLOUCESTER OCEAN SALEM IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BERKS LEHIGH IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS CHESTER DELAWARE MONTGOMERY PHILADELPHIA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, ATLANTIC CITY, CAMDEN, CHERRY HILL, DEPTFORD, DOYLESTOWN, ELKTON, GLASSBORO, HAMMONTON, MEDIA, MILLVILLE, MOORESTOWN, MOUNT HOLLY, NORRISTOWN, OCEAN CITY, PENNSVILLE, PHILADELPHIA, READING, TOMS RIVER, WEST CHESTER, AND WILMINGTON. $$