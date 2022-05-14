TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing evening shower, followed by areas of fog. Mild. Low: 61
TOMORROW: Fog early, otherwise warm and humid with clouds and some sunny breaks. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. High: 80
TOMORROW NIGHT: A shower of thunderstorm in the evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low: 60
The same system that brought last weekend's rains has been parked off the eastern seaboard all week. This weekend, it is returning to bring more cloudy, but humid conditions. Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with mostly cloudy skies, and warm and humid conditions. A chance of showers return Sunday afternoon before a front crosses the state on Monday. While the front will bring some relief to the humidity, a line of showers and strong thunderstorms will accompany this front. Starting Tuesday it will be dry and pleasant, though the warmth will build as we head into next weekend, where temperatures will rise into the 80s.
TONIGHT: A cloudy night with some passing showers will moving through, especially early. This will create areas of fog overnight. It will be a relatively mild and humid with a low near 60.
TOMORROW: A little more sun in the afternoon compared to Saturday, but there still will be a scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms around. Highs into the upper 70s on Sunday, with overnight lows near 60. With mostly cloudy skies, it will be tough viewing for the total lunar eclipse overnight (though it can be seen peeking through the clouds here and there.) More sun on Monday, warm and rather humid ahead of a cold front, which will also bring our best chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm. But even Monday won't be a washout, with highs again not far from 80 degrees.
Behind our Monday cold front, expect it to be a little breezy Tuesday and Wednesday but not much cooler, so highs will stay seasonable in the low 70s through the middle of next week. Weather-wise, we're also looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds expected each day, with a more typically comfortably mid-spring air mass to enjoy.
