TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a spotty shower or drizzle, as well as patchy fog. Low: 65
MONDAY: Areas of fog and drizzle in the morning; otherwise, warm and humid with clouds breaking for some sun with a passing shower. High: 80
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a shower or two. Low: 66
Clouds dominated the skies overall to start the weekend, and that was once again the case on Sunday. While there were the occasional breaks of sun, especially across New Jersey which once again helped lead to the warmest high temperatures here, overall skies remained overcast. Unlike Saturday however, outside of some early morning patchy drizzle, we didn’t have any shower activity to contend with throughout the day. These drier times helped contribute to warmer highs in most locations as many got back into the mid and upper 70s. We’ll keep things warm and humid to start the new week out ahead of a cold front slowly approaching from our west. Monday may once again start a little on the drizzly and foggy side, but overall, the rest of the day looks mainly dry with just a stray shower chance. The aforementioned cold front to our west is expected to move through later Tuesday into Wednesday bringing a good chance for rain, with some beneficial amounts possible. Some much cooler air will then gradually build in behind the front for the latter half of the week as we kick off the month of October. A more fall-like feel should be taking shape for next weekend.
TONIGHT
While we saw the clouds break a little during the day Sunday, a light easterly onshore component to our breeze will help ensure that some stagnant low-level moisture remains across the region tonight. In fact, the breeze will likely become calm overnight, and with a humid air mass now in place, look for clouds to thicken and lower again. Also, we will track a weak upper level piece of energy to our southwest lifting through overnight. This will likely result in a few spotty showers developing again, in addition to some drizzle and areas of fog. This cloudy and moisture-laden setup at night will again lead to mild lows only dropping into the mid 60s.
MONDAY
Just like Sunday, Monday likely starts on a cloudy note with some areas of drizzle and fog before some sunshine breaks through the clouds during the afternoon. Our wind direction appears to become more southerly Monday, so with less of an easterly onshore component compared to the weekend, we should stand a better chance of seeing at least a little more sunshine in the afternoon. A cold front will be slowly advancing eastward from the Midwest, and a stray shower or rumble of thunder may pop up well in advance of this front across our region. Plenty more dry times than wet times however can be expected Monday. Thanks to that more southerly wind flow and more in the way of sunshine during the afternoon, highs should climb to around 80 degrees, and dew points will remain well into the 60s keeping the air sticky.
TUESDAY
The aforementioned cold front to our west will slowly make its way across Pennsylvania throughout the day Tuesday while a decent amount of moisture streams up the East Coast ahead of the boundary. The result for our region will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, especially during the PM hours. A south and southwesterly wind flow right out ahead of our front will keep humidity values high and temperatures above normal as highs still manage to reach the mid and upper 70s. The cold front is expected to cross the region Tuesday night while a wave of low pressure to our south lifts northward along the boundary. This setup brings the possibility of a steady and soaking rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday with some forecast models suggesting between 1” and 2” of total rainfall. These amounts would be beneficial given that our month-to-date rainfall totals are running between 1” and 3” below normal.
WEDNESDAY
The cold front that moves through Tuesday night will gradually work offshore throughout Wednesday while the wave of low pressure to our south that tracked north along the front moves away to our north. This setup will take the heavier rains away from our region, however, there will still be a fair amount of moisture leftover across the region. This in combination with an upper level trough slowly building in from the north and west will keep some showers around along with plenty of clouds. The day should also have more of a fall feel to it as highs drop back into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Wednesday night, another wave of low pressure may move up from our south along the front that is just offshore. Right now there are big differences in the forecast model guidance with regards to just how close the low is to the coast. If it tracks close enough, we could be in for another steady, and possibly heavy, swath of rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. If the low remains far enough offshore however, we may hardly see any rain. Stay tuned.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A broad upper level trough from central Canada will continue digging southward into the nation’s heartland and slowly advance eastward for the remainder of the week. The trough will continue sending cooler air in our direction as highs drop back into the mid and upper 60s Thursday, and mid 60s Friday. Nighttime lows will also get cooler falling back into the 40s. Thursday will likely start a bit on the cloudy side with perhaps even a spotty shower before skies turn out partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Friday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with mainly dry conditions, although an isolated shower can’t entirely be ruled out.