We had a slight uptick in coverage as far as showers and thunderstorms as we worked through the afternoon on Friday. A few storms produced strong winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain that lead to some minor flooding. It was a partly sunny, warm and sticky day otherwise as high temperatures climbed to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 80s. Daily opportunities for showers and storms will continue through the weekend with more widespread rain expected Sunday, likely the wettest day of the forecast. As a result of more clouds and higher rain chances, the heat will continue to back off, with highs settling back closer to 80 degrees by Sunday into the very start of next week. Temperatures are then expected to gradually climb back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by the middle of next week as shower and thunderstorm chances temporarily dwindle. While no prolonged extreme heat is expected anytime soon, the humidity stays high for the duration, as a sticky pattern continues.
DETAILED FORECAST
THIS WEEKEND
Another sticky and stormy weekend looks to be in the cards, much like last weekend, with some hazy sun on a warm and humid Saturday and only a few hit-or-miss mainly afternoon thunderstorms, then more widespread showers and storms on Sunday as a stronger area of low pressure moves through. The heat will continue to ease as rain chances rise with mid 80s likely for highs on Saturday, then only around 80 degrees on Sunday, likely the wetter and cloudier of the two weekend days. Heavy downpours are the primary concern given the high humidity, with some localized flooding possible especially on Sunday, as well as a stronger or gustier storm at times.
MONDAY
It appears the bulk of the unsettled weather from Sunday will exit the region for Monday as Sunday's low pressure system moves away to our northeast while a cold front slowly works its way offshore. Humidity values will remain high however, and there will be just enough energy leftover on the backside of Sunday's storm system, that we can't entirely discount a stray storm for Monday afternoon. Still, much of the region should stay dry under partly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure returns from our west for the middle of the week finally leading to at least a couple days of storm-free conditions. Skies should be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will rebound to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. It's certainly not extreme heat, but one thing that does stay high will be the humidity. So heat index values should be several degrees into the 90s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: