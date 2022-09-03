As expected, Saturday was a little warmer compared to Friday, although maybe not quite as warm as we originally thought thanks to a little bit more in the way of cloud cover. A return to a southerly wind flow helped raise afternoon high temperatures to the middle 80s, and dew points also creeped up to more noticeable levels in the lower 60s. Dew points will continue to climb to more sticky levels, higher into the 60s, as we go into Sunday, and that will also be accompanied by slightly warmer high temperatures into the upper 80s in several spots. As a slow moving cold front approaches later Sunday into Monday, there is the chance for a thunderstorm or two Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, and a few showers or a thunderstorm mainly later in the afternoon into the nighttime for Labor Day. Both Sunday and Labor Day however should be far from a washout. Temperatures will drop noticeably for Labor Day into Tuesday thanks to mostly cloudy skies, but for the middle and latter portion of next week, drier conditions and a return to more sunshine will allow high temperatures to slowly climb through the low and middle 80s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Scattered clouds will continue to move well out ahead of a cold front well to our north and west, and this will lead to times of rather cloudy skies overnight, but also other times where there’s a few more breaks in those clouds. Bottom line, a light southerly wind flow will continue to slowly increase the moisture content in the air, and this in turn with more cloud cover tonight will lead to low temperatures not as cool as previous nights. Don’t expect the refreshingly cool 50s for lows this go around, rather middle 60s. A late shower is possible up near Interstate 84 into far northern New Jersey, but overall, the large majority of the area should remain dry tonight.
SUNDAY
For the second half of the holiday weekend, we'll watch a slow moving cold front drop down from Canada. That means there will be the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two on Sunday, mainly near and north of Interstate 78. The day is more dry though than wet overall, warm, and more humid as well as we bring back some summer-time mugginess for a brief visit. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Sunday. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue into at least the early portion of Sunday night with another muggy and relatively mild night anticipated as lows only drop to the middle 60s.
LABOR DAY MONDAY
Come Labor Day Monday, high temperatures drop all the way back to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with our aforementioned front likely somewhere overhead or just to our south leading to a mostly cloudy day. Even though it will be a cooler day, it will still be humid, and while it won't be a washout at this point, there is the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm, although much of this activity may initially remain off to our north and west for much of the daytime. By Monday evening and night, our front starts to make more headway south and east, and this should allow more in the way of shower and thunderstorm coverage to push across our area. No organized strong or severe storms are expected for Sunday or Monday, but a couple cells could certainly contain some beneficial downpours.
TUESDAY
Question marks surround the forecast for Tuesday, as our aforementioned front will likely still be close enough to our south to at least lead to a cloudy start to Tuesday along with the continued chance for some showers. High pressure to our north over Canada will try to push south during the day and will try to put an end to our showers during Tuesday afternoon and lead to some clearing. Latest indications are however that Tuesday will be a bit wetter and cloudier compared to earlier forecasts, and this also means we’ve gone a little cooler with expected high temperatures as well. We now expect the numbers to reach the mid to upper 70s, but there’s still a chance we’ll have to go even cooler than that as well.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure right now appears to continue to build southward across New England and Upstate New York moving through the middle and latter portion of the week leading to drier and sunnier weather for our region. This will also come with a return to comfortable humidity values as afternoon high temperatures slowly climb through the low and middle 80s as the remainder of the week progresses. Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping into the lower 60s and maybe even occasionally some upper 50s.
