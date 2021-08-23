Tropical Storm Henri made landfall just after noon on Sunday in Westerly, Rhode Island, with the windiest weather confined to parts of Southern New England. However, we've been dealing with some of the tropical moisture from Henri since late Saturday. Some parts in central New Jersey, specifically parts of Mercer, Middlesex, and Ocean counties, received as much as 6 to 9 inches of rain, resulting in widespread flash flooding. For the rest of us, the rain was thankfully not as extreme, but locally 1-2 inches of rain fell. When added to the heavy rain from the remnants of Fred late last week, it's certainly been a wet stretch for some of us, and we're not quite done just yet. As Henri weakens over New England, the storm will still spin some moisture back in our direction this morning, with the heaviest rain totals north and east of the Lehigh Valley, closer to the storm. Rainfall totals will gradually diminish this morning. While a shower or thunderstorm is still possible Monday, expect a drier but still quite humid day with more sun managing to break out. After that, it's about the heat and humidity through mid-week, with three straight days from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and mainly dry weather as well. Thunderstorm chances will increase late Thursday into Friday ahead of our next cold front, which should beat back the hot and sticky weather and provide some relief in time for next weekend.
MONDAY
While Henri is expected to continue to weaken and start to pull away from our area, enough influence will linger where a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms will be around on Monday, with some locally heavy downpours given the tropical air mass still firmly in place. However, it won't be nearly as wet or widespread as Sunday, and we should manage to see some sunshine break through the overcast. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s, with plenty of humidity through the day and most of the week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
With Henri gone, our attention shifts to some building heat and humidity, and a chance to dry out as well. Look for dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next chance of thunderstorms not until late Thursday and Thursday night. With more sunshine, things will really heat up, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degree each afternoon, though it feels hotter once the high humidity is factored in. Lows will be warm and muggy and not far from 70 degrees.
FRIDAY
With a cold front due in sometime Thursday night, we'll keep a shower or thunderstorm chance into Friday in case the front is slow in clearing the area. Once that front passes, we'll see a break from the heat and humidity, likely with Friday as the transition day to somewhat comfier weather. If the front stalls though just to our south later Friday into the weekend, some unsettled weather may linger with that meddlesome front not too far away. Expect mid 80s on Friday, then low 80s by the weekend.