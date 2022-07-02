While some of us escaped the entire month of June with no 90-degree high temperatures, most of us started July with 90-degree heat and higher humidity on Friday. That in turn fueled a few pop-up afternoon storms, especially through Berks, Chester, Lancaster, and Lebanon counties where a few severe storms formed. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be a fixture in the forecast into Saturday, though it certainly won't rain all or even most of the time. But given the high humidity through Saturday, heavy downpours and gusty winds remain possible with any stronger storms that can develop. A cold front will sweep any storms along with the high humidity away Saturday night, and outside of some clouds lingering early Sunday morning, July 3rd and 4th look increasingly sunny and comfortable with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s throughout the holiday weekend. Highs will remain in the 80s all of next week, as the 90-degree heat remains unusually rare so far this summer.
SATURDAY
Today will be the stickiest and most unsettled part of the holiday weekend, but it certainly won't be a washout. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on a still humid but less hot Saturday, and our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavier downpours are possible if you see a storm, given the higher humidity, and a few severe storms are possible with some damaging winds and hail. Much of the area is under a 'slight' risk for severe storms on Saturday, with Saturday highs back in the seasonably warm mid 80s and not as hot as Friday. Our cold front should slowly press south through Pennsylvania and New Jersey Saturday into Saturday night, and then be well to our south the rest of the weekend thanks to a stronger push from high pressure.
SUNDAY
Outside of some lingering morning clouds, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, expect increasing sunshine and decreasing humidity on Sunday, great trends for any outdoor holiday plans, like Fourth of July parades, fireworks, and backyard barbecues or pool parties. Highs will be in the mid 80s, a seasonably warm July 3rd, but minus the mugginess of the previous few days.
MONDAY (JULY 4TH)
For a welcome change, we don't have to worry about Mother Nature's fireworks, or in other words, thunderstorms, for our July 4th celebrations this year. That's because the heat and humidity will be gone, and we'll be enjoying comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies on the Fourth, as the weather should cooperate for any outdoor events, day and night.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Tuesday and Wednesday look partly sunny, with a few thunderstorms sneaking back into the forecast on Tuesday followed by a mainly dry Wednesday. The 90-degree heat remains strangely absent from the forecast through next week, with highs in the mid 80s and remaining close to average for early July.