TODAY: Warm and humid with afternoon showers and gusty thunderstorms. High: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and gusty storms, especially this evening. Areas of fog late. Low: 67
TOMORROW: Fog early, then becoming partly sunny with a few showers and gusty thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 66
Widespread 90 degree temperatures was the rule once again on Thursday for a fourth or fifth straight day. But unlike every other hot day this week, some thunderstorms popped up in the afternoon, some locally strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and large hail, knocking back temperatures in the process. While our heat wave should come to an end today, the humidity and rain chances in the form of scattered showers and storms will linger a while longer, likely through Friday and the entire upcoming weekend. So we go from hot and dry to sticky and wet but cooler over the next three days. Friday will still be quite warm with highs well into the 80s, but highs trend back closer to 80 degrees over the weekend, and into the 70s next week. While none of the next three days look like washouts, expect some locally heavy downpours any day with the humidity remaining high. While there may be a brief window to dry out and turn a bit comfier early next week, especially later Monday into Tuesday, another round of wet weather and locally heavy rain is possible mid-week, from Tuesday night to Thursday morning.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
It won't be as hot today, but still warm and humid as highs hit the middle and upper 80s along with lingering high humidity, which means another fairly uncomfortable day. We'll see some sunshine after some morning fog burns off, but also more clouds and again the chance of some scattered showers and storms popping up as the day progresses.
While not a washout, some storms are likely, and could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds once again. There is a "slight" risk for severe storms once again, with gusty winds and hail the primary concerns in any severe storms, with heavy downpours and frequent lightning possible in any storms, severe or not.
THIS WEEKEND
With a humid air mass in place and not going anywhere, and a front stalled out along the coast and likewise with no intentions to move over the weekend, the result is a mostly cloudy, sticky, and unsettled weekend. Neither day may be a washout, but both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of clouds, limited sun, and a few rounds of showers and storms each day, with heavy downpours likely the main concern. Highs will be around either side of 80 degrees, seasonable for September, but with unusually persistent humidity for this time of year. Locally, several inches of rain can fall from repetitive or slow moving thunderstorms or downpours.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
While more wet weather may return by the middle of the week, with Wednesday looking rather wet, we'll try to dry out for a day or two first. Clouds and a few showers could still linger on Monday for a while, but it looks less wet overall than the weekend may be. Tuesday is our best bet for an entirely dry day, and may be the only one, before clouds, humidity, and rain chances all ramp up again for Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Highs all the while look to be in the 70s, upper 70s to start the week but cooler as the week progresses.
TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY
Another slow moving front could mean another extended stretch of unsettled weather, centered on Wednesday but beginning possibly as early as Tuesday night, and lingering possibly through early Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s the second half of the week with drier weather by late week. We'll watch Hurricane Lee, likely to be off the East Coast later next week. While it should stay clear of the Mid-Atlantic points south and still is more likely than not to stay out to sea altogether, areas from Cape Cod in New England to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes should still monitor Lee's path next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: