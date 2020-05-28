TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and sticky with a shower or two in the area. Low: 68
FRIDAY: Becoming breezy, warm, and humid with a few breaks of sun and a couple of showers and a thunderstorm, mainly late in the day. High: 83
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low: 67
The remnants of Bertha tracked northward to our west and into the Eastern Great Lakes Thursday, which resulted in a damp and muggy day with limited sunshine and seasonable temperatures for late May. Tonight into Friday, Bertha's energy will be absorbed into an area of low pressure and cold front, which will slowly be advancing eastward through the Great Lakes and Midwest. The approaching cold front will cause the winds to shift to a southwesterly direction on Friday sending temperatures well into the 80s as we continue to deal with sticky conditions. While the shower activity will remain spotty through midday on Friday, things will pick up in frequency and intensity as the cold front begins to make its way through Pennsylvania Friday afternoon. At that point a few thunderstorms may start popping up around the region, a threat that will remain with us into Friday night. The frontal passage will occur early Saturday, so a leftover shower is possible early but the trend will be toward drying out as high pressure is building in from the Midwest. Rainfall totals are expected to end up at 0.50" or less in many locations, but some isolated higher amounts are also possible due to the hit-or-miss nature of showers and thunderstorms. The aforementioned high pressure system will eventually lead to sunnier skies, less humidity, and cooler conditions Sunday and Monday when temperatures may struggle to get out of the 60s.
TONIGHT
Tropical Storm Bertha’s remnants will continue lifting northward into eastern Canada tonight eventually getting absorbed by a cold front stretching from eastern Canada down through the Great Lakes into the Midwest. While no steady rain is anticipated for our region, we’ll still remain under a persistent south and southeasterly wind flow which will keep plenty of humid air in place across the region. The result will be skies staying rather cloudy overnight along with a shower or two, and maybe even a rumble of thunder. With plenty of clouds and humidity around, low temperatures will be quite mild again only dropping into the upper 60s.
FRIDAY
The aforementioned cold front to our west will make its way into western Pennsylvania before the day is done Friday. Out ahead of the front, a south and southwesterly wind flow will ensure a warm and very humid air mass stays in place across our region. Afternoon highs are expected to climb back into the low and mid 80s and dew points are expected to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. As our front pushes into this air mass, we should have good ingredients in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening. One of the keys for thunderstorm development will be just how much sunshine we see break through the clouds. The more sun we can get, the more unstable the atmosphere will be and hence the greater likelihood for more storms, and more stronger storms for that matter too. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the region highlighted under a “slight risk” for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5, 5 being the greatest threat level. Damaging wind gusts would be the biggest concern if any storm goes severe, but there is also a marginal threat for large hail, and a low threat for an isolated tornado.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Our cold front will cross the region overnight Friday and this will likely keep the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms in place, although with the loss of daytime heating and some of the moisture being robbed from earlier storms, the strength and coverage of any activity will likely diminish a bit. Lows Friday night should once again be quite mild only dipping into the upper 60s. Don’t be surprised if a few areas of fog form as well, certainly where rain occurred.
SATURDAY
Our cold front that crossed the region overnight Friday will likely be sitting near the Jersey Shore by first thing Saturday morning. The boundary will still be close enough that we have to continue to allow for a shower first thing Saturday morning, mainly near and east of Interstate 95, along with rather cloudy skies. By late morning however, our front should be far enough offshore that any showers will come to an end, and skies turn rather sunny. Rainfall totals going back to Thursday will probably end up at a 0.50” or less in most locations, but there could be some isolated higher amounts, certainly where any thunderstorms occur, due to the hit or miss nature of this activity. As the clearing sky progresses throughout Saturday, dew points will also drop back into the more comfortable 50s, while highs top out right around or just above 80 degrees.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from the Midwest Sunday while a strong dip in the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, cooler and more comfortable air will continue pushing into the region along with dry conditions. We can expect a partly to mostly sunny Sunday with some gusty winds on occasion as afternoon highs only peak around 70 degrees. Dew points will be dropping back into the very comfortable 40s. This dry air should set the stage for a cool Sunday night when lows are expected to drop back into the upper 40s.
MONDAY
High pressure from the Midwest will move closer on Monday allowing the breezes from Sunday to ease up a bit. The strong dip in the jet stream will also remain overhead keeping some cool air around as highs are only expected to reach the upper 60s. A weak piece of energy rotating through the dip in the jet stream will bring just a little more cloud cover to the region compared to Sunday, and there also might be a stray shower in northern areas, but we still anticipate a dry day for most of the area at this time with some decent periods of sunshine.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. This should allow our wind direction to become more westerly, or maybe even southwesterly, which should aid in bringing some slightly warmer air back to the region. We expect Tuesday’s highs to climb back into the low 70s which will still be about 5 degree below normal for this time of the year. While much of the day looks dry, a warm front approaching from the west later in the day will increase the clouds and maybe even spark a few showers.