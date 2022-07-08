Some steadier rain moved through southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey Thursday morning, with an inch or more of welcome and needed rain in spots. Today, much of the time will be dry with seasonably warm and sticky weather to wrap up the work week. Today has trended drier than it once looked earlier this week. However, Friday night into Saturday morning has trended wetter, which means that some unsettled weather may spill over into the start of what was looking like a sun-sational weekend weather-wise. It will again be those aforementioned southern areas that will be wetter than folks farther north into early Saturday, with clearing and drying working in from the north as the weekend gets underway. Saturday afternoon and all of Sunday (and Monday too) look great with increasingly dry, comfortable and sunnier weather returning, with seasonably warm highs each afternoon and comfier sleeping weather at night. The higher humidity will return by the middle of next week, and bring higher chances for scattered storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRIDAY
While today looked to be the most active day for most of the week, the front moving in is slower, so the best chance of showers and a thunderstorm is tonight and Saturday morning. So much of today may likewise end up mainly dry, with a spotty shower or downpour possible, even though much of the day may be rain-free. It will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s, with clouds mixing with occasional sunshine, much like we saw on Thursday. Some steadier rain will develop Friday evening or overnight, with the heaviest and steadiest rain likely south of the Lehigh Valley, especially across Southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey, where over an inch of rain is possible closer to and south of the Maryland border.
SATURDAY
All week, the weekend looked perfect. But since our Friday rain chances are now delayed, so too is the nice weekend weather, at least for about a half a day. Expect mostly cloudy skies to start Saturday with some ongoing early morning rain, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, with showers ending from north to south during the first half of the day, and some clearing trying to work in also from north to south later in the day. Lower humidity should gradually try to push in from the north as well. So Saturday afternoon and evening look better than the morning now across the board, with Saturday's highs nudging a bit lower to around 80 degrees with the delayed drying and clearing.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
These pair of days now look like the best 1-2 combo of the forecast, instead of Saturday and Sunday unfortunately. Expect abundant sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the low 80s and light winds. Good sleeping weather returns at night as well, with lows dipping into the upper 50s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
While there's still no 90-degree heat in sight, we'll warm back up into the mid 80s for the middle of next week, with another slow moving front likely generating at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday, although no washouts are needed. We're to the point where some spots actually need a little rain, so after Friday night and Saturday morning, this is our next best chance.