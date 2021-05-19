It doesn’t get much nicer than this! Warm, dry, and sun-soaked days with highs well into the 80s, but without the oppressive humidity that normally accompanies these temperatures come June and July. Then, comfortably cool and clear nights follow with “open your window” type sleeping weather and lows close to 50 degrees. Sure, we really could use some rain, as the abnormally dry stretch of weather continues and rainfall deficits grow. We’re running about 3 to 4 inches below average in terms of rainfall for the spring, and there are no soaking or beneficial rains in the forecast through the weekend. While there may be a scattered shower or thunderstorm later this week and perhaps more likely later in the weekend, only scattered activity is expected and not everyone will get wet. However, everyone will remain warm and dry most of the time, with 80-something-degree high temperatures the rule from now through Sunday. While humidity levels may inch up a bit by the weekend, no bouts with real icky and sticky air are currently forecast.
TONIGHT
It won’t be quite as cool and comfortable tonight compared to what we’ve enjoyed lately. Still, expect low humidity, clear to partly cloudy skies, and overnight lows in the upper 50s. It’s still probably open your windows up type of weather, despite the milder low temperatures.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
While the end of the week won’t be quite as sunny as the last few days have been, expect no worse than partly sunny skies. And highs will still climb into the low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday, with still comfortable humidity levels. If the warmth has you thinking a trip to the shore, keep in mind that sea breezes will keep the beaches cooler and closer to 70 degrees at times. A stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible, although admittedly we look mostly if not entirely dry much of the time.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
A partly sunny and warm weekend appears to be on the way, with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and possibly mid to upper 80s on Sunday, ahead of a cold front that will press down from the north. That front represents our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but still only scattered activity, later Sunday or Sunday night. Cooler weather will follow that front for Monday, before temperatures likely rebound thereafter.
