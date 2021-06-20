Summer officially begins this tonight, just before midnight and right on cue as it is certainly feeling more summery again. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity values will take us into the beginning of next week. After all, we can't keep it away forever this time of year. Any plans outside with dad today look good! Although we can't completely rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm late in the day, it will be mainly dry. As a cold front settles in Tuesday we can say good-bye, for now, from the summery temperatures as highs will fall back to the 70s and humidity will also take a tumble. There will be scattered showers and a few t-storms to get past late Monday into Tuesday, but after that it's a pretty nice stretch of weather.
FATHER'S DAY
Dads will be spoiled with partly to mostly sunny skies Father's Day - great to be outside but it will be humid! While there is just the slightest chance of a passing shower or t-storm late in the afternoon into the evening, most of the day is dry for dad. Temperatures waking up will likely already be in the upper 60s and lower 70s then highs will climb to the upper 80s. Overnight lows will stay muggy and mild sitting in the upper 60s as we also officially welcome summer later at night at 11:32 PM EDT.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
What happens Monday and Tuesday will depend in part on the fate of Tropical Storm Claudette which made landfall along the southeastern Louisianna coastline early Saturday morning. If the moisture rides up along a cold front and make it this far north, we could be rather wet. At this time however, that scenario is looking less and less likely, but it's not entirely impossible, so we'll just continue to keep our eyes on it. Either way, a stronger cold front approaches Monday night into Tuesday, with a few showers and thunderstorms likely out ahead of it. A few of these storms will have the potential to be strong or severe. We'll remain warm and humid out ahead of the cold front with our hottest highs up near 90 degrees likely on Monday. With more clouds and raindrops, Tuesday isn't as hot with highs back in the mid to upper 70s
MIDDLE TO LATE PART OF NEXT WEEK
After the passage of the aforementioned front, we'll welcome back refreshing air and low humidity midweek. The dry and pleasant weather we enjoyed most of last week will return for another visit. That will be paired with partly to mostly sunny skies from Wednesday through Friday. Highs Wednesday are only expected to reach the mid 70s, then the numbers return closer to seasonable levels around 80 degrees Thursday. On Friday, highs get back to the low and mid 80s, but all the while, humidity values should stay low and comfortable. Nighttime lows are also expected to return to some comfy cool levels in the 50s mid to late next week. Enjoy!
NEXT WEEKEND
The first weekend of summer looks be a classic one. Temperatures in the afternoon will mainly be in the 80s, it'll feel a bit humid out and there's a chance for a few pop-up storms. Models show a developing low pressure system and cold front passing through, but the timing and impacts confidence is low as we're still several days out. Right now, it doesn't look like a washout and we'll fine tune the forecast in the days ahead.
