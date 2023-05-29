It was another nice day weather-wise for many Sunday with partly or mostly sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and afternoon high temperatures generally in the lower 80s. Areas to the south, and especially towards the Shore, saw more cloud cover and cooler conditions due to an area of low pressure we continue to follow lifting its way northward from the Carolina coastline. While we're all hoping for some needed rain at some point after a dry spring and one of the driest Mays on record, most are hoping that rain doesn't coincide with Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season. Well, it continues to look like Mother Nature cooperates with any and all outdoor plans with sunshine and warming temperatures into the low and mid 80s on Memorial Day. While some clouds will continue to increase from the south into Memorial Day, most will stay dry, with perhaps a few scattered showers sneaking into Delaware, Maryland, and perhaps far South Jersey, including beaches from Ocean City NJ south to Ocean City MD. The persistently dry pattern continues beyond the holiday and into the new week, with little to no chance of rain through Friday, with warmer widespread 80s likely much of the week. In fact, it's even possible we make a run towards the 90-degree mark by the end of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
A slow moving low across the lower Mid-Atlantic will remain to our south through Memorial Day, as our forecast has suggested for some time. It won't be too far away however, with some scattered light rain showers and sprinkles making it as far north as Maryland, Delaware, and perhaps far South Jersey. For most of us, just some extra high clouds are anticipated to be around, but skies should be no worse than partly sunny for most, with high temperatures getting a tad warmer on Memorial Day in the low to mid 80s. As far as the kickoff to the summer outdoor plans goes, this year looks to be one of the nicer ones. But you will need to have slightly cooler and cloudier expectations if you're bound for the Delaware, Maryland, and especially Virginia beaches.
MIDDLE OF THE WEEK
High pressure is in firm control of our weather, with partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, pleasant temperatures and humidity values, but still no rain in sight. That will be an increasing issue the longer we stay dry, as the abnormally dry pattern could turn into a moderate drought with a few more weeks of no rain. It's certainly nice weather, but we no question need some good rains at some point. On Tuesday, high temperatures may drop a little compared to Memorial Day as there will be a little more of a pronounced easterly onshore wind flow. Still, we think mid to upper 70s is a good bet and many would likely agree that isn't too bad. Then, that easterly onshore flow turns southerly again for Wednesday allowing high temperatures to climb back up a little to around 80 degrees.
LATTER PART OF THE WEEK
The warm and dry pattern shows no sign of abating, so expect partly to mostly sunny skies to wrap up the week on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to perhaps even 90-degrees to wrap up the week. While temperatures will be borderline hot, humidity values will remain on the low side. Some models are hinting at least the chance of a shower or thunderstorm late Friday or Saturday with a possible cold front dropping in from our north. Other forecast models however remain mostly dry. For now, that's the earliest possible opportunity that most of us could see some rain, and it's only a small chance at this point.
TRACK THE WEATHER: