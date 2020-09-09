The beautiful weather we experienced over the extended Labor Day weekend spilled over into Tuesday as high pressure remained over the Middle Atlantic, wedged in between two stationary fronts, one to our southeast sitting off the East Coast and another draped over the eastern Great Lakes. The one caveat to Tuesday was that while we hung onto the sunshine and dry weather, we lost the comfortable conditions as temperatures and humidity levels were both noticeably higher. The warmer and stickier air mass will stick around through Thursday as the two stationary fronts slowly put the squeeze on our area and gradually decrease the amount of sunshine we see while increasing the likelihood of a little rain. While many of us will stay mostly dry today with just a small shower chance south of the Lehigh Valley, Thursday appears to be a slightly wetter day with the threat for showers and a thunderstorm more widespread throughout the day. That being said, only scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, so some locations may see very little if any rain now through the end of the work week. That's because high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday and delivers a shot of drier, sunnier, and much cooler air that will linger into the weekend. A cold front and associated area of low pressure moving through on Sunday will bring a return to higher humidity along with rather cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms.
TODAY
Wednesday will be another mostly dry day too, but will feature more clouds than sunshine along with sticky humidity values as high pressure finally loses its control on the region. Outside of some early morning patchy fog, look for clouds to dominate over the sunshine as we progress through the day. Two fronts will converge, and this squeeze play on the area will aid in the increasing cloud cover, but it also may produce a shower during the afternoon, especially across southern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey. Despite the extra clouds and threat of a shower or two, temperatures will still climb into the middle 80s, warmer than our normal highs in the upper 70s for early September. The higher humidity will make it feel a few degrees warmer as well.
TONIGHT
The air will remain sticky tonight and the clouds will continue to thicken and increase as some more moisture continues working its way up the Mid-Atlantic coast into our region. There will be a slightly greater chance for a shower across more of the region overnight, mainly after midnight, and especially closer to dawn on Thursday. Overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this go around thanks to the increasing moisture in the air along with plenty of clouds.
THURSDAY
The squeeze of these frontal boundaries will most notably be felt on Thursday when they deliver a mostly cloudy and humid day and our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. It doesn't look like a washout at this point with only scattered activity, which means not everyone is guaranteed to get wet, but a few heavier downpours are possible in spots given the higher humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s, a few degrees cooler than the previous few days thanks to the higher rain chances.
FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND
In the wake of our frontal boundary mess, high pressure builds in from southeastern Canada on Friday leading to cooler, drier, and less humid air. That will send highs back into the middle 70s to wrap up the week with no worse than partly sunny skies. Some clouds and even a shower may linger Friday morning first thing, mainly in areas from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, but most of us remain dry and comfortable to start the weekend. By Sunday however, skies turn back to rather cloudy as scattered showers and thunderstorms also make a comeback. A cold front moving in from our west attached to an area of low pressure will help bring a return to the unsettled conditions. Highs Sunday are still expected to reach the mid and upper 70s, but the air will also turn more sticky with a southerly wind flow ahead of the approaching storm system.