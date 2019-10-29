TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and damp with areas of drizzle and fog. Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Milder with clouds and patchy fog breaking for a little sun. High: 68
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with periods of rain, especially after midnight. Low: 58
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Most of us learned at a very young age that it's not polite to spit, though that's exactly what clouds did all Tuesday long. An ocean breeze was the main culprit as it blew in plenty of moisture. The added clouds and onshore flow also kept temperatures near normal for the first time in a few days. Highs in the lower 60s are pretty close to where they should be this time of year, which is a weather headline the northern mid-Atlantic won't be able to claim for the rest of the week.
For the 4th time in about a week, highs will land at or above the 70 degree mark Halloween Day, before brisk and chilly air settles in for Friday and the weekend. That's when highs will only reach the lower 50s during the day and fall through the freezer at night.
As you might have guessed, the dramatic drop in temperature happens behind a potent storm and its associated cold front. It's the duo that will bring a soaking rain, perhaps October's 5th one before the month is said and done. Wednesday will offer a brief break in the rain, though it will not offer a break from the clouds. While some sunny breaks will be possible here and there, they're certainly not promised. Highs will still climb through the 60s despite the clouds, and spots that get lucky with a little more sunshine may make a run at 70 degrees. An incoming warm front Wednesday night into Halloween morning will spell warmer air and rain, with what could be a lull in activity Halloween afternoon as highs creep closer to the 70 degree mark. The cold front lurking off to the west will crawl through the area later Thursday night into Friday morning bringing the best chance for some steady, occasionally heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between 1-2" seem reasonable before rain comes to a quick end early Friday morning.
We'll spend the rest of Friday turning brighter and cooler with windswept highs in the middle 50s. Gusts greater than 25 miles an hour may put those inflatable Halloween things in jeopardy of blowing away, while also shaving a few degrees from feels like temperatures. Winds will diminish Friday night allowing temperatures to tumble past the freezing mark by sunrise Saturday. It's a chilly start and a sunny finish to the first Saturday of November with highs in the middle 50s.
Wishes for a wonderful rest of your Tuesday!