TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few evening showers, then rain towards morning. Low: 53
FRIDAY: Windy with mornng rain and a rumble of thunder, then some clearing late; warm early, then temperatures fall. High: 60
FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and colder. A blustery evening then winds diminish overnight. Low: 22
Some morning sunshine gave way to thickening clouds on our Thursday, but it was enough to allow temps to inch past 60 degrees for the second straight day! While warm, it did turn wet as promised with some afternoon rain developing across the area. It's the first of two likely rounds of wet weather between now and early Friday, with the second round of steadier rain due in Friday morning just ahead of a cold front. So we'll see this afternoon's rain taper to just a few scattered showers overnight, then a steadier rain redevelop late tonight and early Friday morning. While temperatures remain warm and around 55-60° through early Friday, our cold front will sweep the rain and warmth away by midday, and gusty northwest winds will usher in sharply cooler air and cause temperatures to steadily drop during the day on Friday. We'll dry out and clear out into the start of the weekend, with a sunny and seasonably cool Saturday followed by a gradual increase in clouds but also milder temperatures the rest of the holiday weekend. Next week looks a little unsettled with several chances for rain, and a temperature battle with colder air to our north coming a little closer than it has been, but more warmth to the south itching to sneak back in. It's still unclear which will win out, or if it will be a back and forth throughout the week. As has been the case almost all winter, there's no prolonged cold or chances for snow in the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our initial round of rain this afternoon will taper to just a few scattered showers overnight, which overall will be mostly cloudy and quite warm by February standards, with temperatures steady around 55-60 degrees. Southwest breezes will pick up a bit overnight as a cold front works in our direction, and a few showers are possible overnight. However, the best chance of some steadier rain returning would be very late at night, or more likely early to mid morning on Friday.
FRIDAY
Friday will start cloudy, breezy, warm, and wet with a round of steadier showers, rain, and even a brief downpour or rumble of thunder immediately ahead of our cold front, which should slide through eastern PA by mid to late morning and then through New Jersey during the early afternoon. Behind our front, it dries out with perhaps a little clearing later in the day, but a more complete clearing will wait until the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall from a morning high near 60 degrees through the 50s by midday and 40s later in the day, and eventually through the 30s and 20s overnight Friday. Southwest wind ahead of the front may gust up to 30mph, then northwest wind behind our front will be stronger and may gust to 40mph from midday to the afternoon on Friday, helping to deliver the colder air.
THIS WEEKEND
Presidents Day weekend looks dry for Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of seasonably cool sunshine on Saturday and highs in the mid 40s. It won't be as windy as Friday, but a lingering westerly breeze around 10-15mph will add a little extra chill, and it will feel like the 30s during the day Saturday. That's certainly not bad at all for February, but compared to the 60s we've been spoiled with of late, it will definitely feel cooler. On Sunday, the winds and cool air relax, and expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs inching back up to around 50 degrees.
PRESDIENTS' DAY (MONDAY)
The holiday will likely be the mildest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s, but it will also be the cloudiest day and the only chance of rain over the three-day holiday weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few scattered rain showers, but certainly not an all day or heavier rain.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Next week's forecast looks a little muddled, with warm air still lingering to our south and increasing chill trying to inch closer to our north. We may see a back and forth of sorts during the week, with some chillier air taking over Tuesday, the milder temps perhaps trying to surge back later Wednesday into Thursday, then some more chill by next weekend. There's no chance of snow in the forecast and no big storms, but several chances of rain with the back and forth temps next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: