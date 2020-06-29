Heat, humidity, and storms made a comeback over the weekend as a cold front pushed through the area. That front has now settled to our south, providing a little relief from the humidity Monday, though the heat is here to stay as highs climb into the upper 80s once again. Some clouds may bubble up with the heating of the day, but it's looking dry before yet another cut-off low, the third one in a couple of months, brings daily shower and thunderstorms chances back Tuesday through Thursday. It's otherwise seasonably warm each day with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Then, a mainly dry albeit hot day is in store Friday before a back-door cold front tries to disrupt the 4th of July with a few thunderstorms.
MONDAY
While we lose a little humidity to start the new week Monday, we won't lose any of the heat. Sunny skies will give way to some cumulus clouds bubbling up in the afternoon when highs soar through the upper 80s, several degrees above normal for the next to last day of June. And while the day does look dry for the most part, there is an area of low pressure spinning over New England, so it won't be impossible for a rogue shower or rumble of thunder to pop up in areas well north and east of the Lehigh Valley. The first part of the night looks starry with the half-moon setting in the west. Then, some patchy clouds move in as temperatures slip into the lower 60s.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The third cut-off low in a couple of months looks to set up shop over New England before sinking across the Northeast. So while it will keep the oppressive heat and humidity away for a few days, it will trigger daily shower and thunderstorm chances, especially during the afternoons and the farther northeast you go from the Lehigh Valley. Highs will be seasonably warm Tuesday, in the middle 80s, before dropping a few degrees Wednesday when rain chances peak. Thursday looks like the driest day of the bunch with temperatures climbing a bit higher, into the upper 80s. Dew points during the three day period will land in the lower half of the 60s keeping humidity levels relatively tolerable for this time of year.
FRIDAY
After a string of unsettled days, Friday looks mainly dry at this point with plenty of sunshine and highs around 90 degrees. There's no doubt it'll be hot, but dew points still remain fairly tolerable, in the lower 60s. A weak cold front will try to drop in from the north late in the day or at night, perhaps triggering an isolated shower or t-storm. The back-door front will have more of an impact on Saturday, unfortunately, with some showers and thunderstorms possible on the 4th of July. That's still a ways out, though, so don't cancel any plans just yet!