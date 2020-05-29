TODAY: Breezy, warm and humid with clouds, some breaks of sun and a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late in the day. High: 85
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Low: 67
SATURDAY: Early clouds giving way to sunshine and lowering humidity. High: 81 Low: 53
An area of low pressure and cold front will advance into Pennsylvania from the Midwest today leading to oppressive conditions, a surge in temperatures, spotty showers, and thunderstorms. The best chance for the thunderstorms will come this evening as the cold front nears. This is when clusters of storms are expected to make their way through the region, some of which may be strong or even severe with heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado all possible. A line of storms may accompany the passing of the cold front itself later tonight but things will be wrapped up by daybreak on Saturday. Rainfall amounts will vary across the viewing with some seeing very little if anything while others receive 1.0" or more of rain. As high pressure starts to build into the area from the Midwest on Saturday skies will clear and humidity levels will drop off. This will set us up for a cooler and breezy but pleasant second half of the weekend as the aforementioned high nudges in a bit more leading to even more sunshine. Temperatures tumble a bit further for Monday as the axis of an upper-level trough swings through the Northeast bringing with it a little more cloud cover and possibly sparking up a shower to the north. As that trough exits the East Coast it will open the door for the high that's been patiently sitting to our west to move into the Mid-Atlantic Monday night into Tuesday. After a sunny start to the day on Tuesday skies will cloud up as we approach sunset as a cold front advances in from the Great Lakes. This cold front and a trailing low pressure with its associated warm and cold fronts will lead to cloudier skies, some showers, and possibly as thunderstorm through Wednesday as they're making their way through the region. All the while, temperatures will remain in the vicinity of normal for early June, which is middle 70s.
TODAY
The aforementioned cold front to our west will make its way into western Pennsylvania before the day is done. A southwesterly flow out ahead of the cold front will ensure the warm and very humid air mass stays in place across our region. Afternoon highs are expected to climb back into the low and middle 80s. Dew points are expected to hover around the 70° mark and at times peak into the middle 70s, so it will be a very oppressive day. As our front pushes into this air mass, the ingredients will be in place for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop later Friday afternoon into the evening. One of the key ingredients for thunderstorm development will be just how much sunshine we see break through the clouds throughout the day. The more sun we can get, the more unstable the atmosphere will be and hence the greater likelihood for more storms, and more stronger storms for that matter too. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has most of the region highlighted under a “slight risk” for severe weather which is a level 2 out of 5, 5 being the greatest threat level. Damaging wind gusts would be the biggest concern if any storm goes severe, but there is also a marginal threat for large hail and a low threat for an isolated tornado.
TONIGHT
The cold front will cross the region overnight Friday and this will likely keep the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms in place through the wee hours of Saturday morning. However, the loss of daytime heating and some of the moisture being robbed from earlier storms will likely diminish the overnight activity a bit. Lows Friday night should once again be quite mild as they only retreat into the upper 60s. Don’t be surprised if a few areas of fog form as well, certainly where rain occurred.
SATURDAY
Our cold front that crossed the region overnight Friday will likely be sitting near the Jersey Shore by first thing Saturday morning. The boundary will still be close enough that we have to continue to allow for a shower first thing Saturday morning, mainly near and east of Interstate 95, along with rather cloudy skies. By late morning, our front should be far enough offshore that any showers will come to an end, and skies turn rather sunny. Rainfall totals going back to Thursday will probably end up at a 0.50” or less in most locations, but there could be some isolated higher amounts, certainly where any thunderstorms occur, due to the hit or miss nature of this activity. As the clearing sky progresses throughout Saturday, dew points will also drop back into the more comfortable 50s, while highs top out right around or just above 80 degrees.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from the Midwest Sunday while a strong dip in the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, cooler and more comfortable air will continue pushing into the region along with dry conditions. We can expect a partly to mostly sunny Sunday with some gusty winds on occasion as afternoon highs only peak around 70 degrees. Dew points will be dropping back into the very comfortable 40s. This dry air should set the stage for a cool Sunday night when lows are expected to drop back into the upper 40s.
MONDAY
The eastward movement of the high pressure system over the Midwest will be stymied on Monday by an upper-level trough dipping from the Northeast into the Mid Atlantic. This vigorous trough and high to our west will lead to some cool air funneling down from the north sending temperatures even further south on Monday as highs are expected to stay in the 60s. Cooler temperatures aren't the only thing Monday's trough will lead to as a little more cloud cover and a stray shower in northern areas are also possible. With that said, we still anticipate a mainly dry day for most of the area with some decent periods of sunshine, especially to the south.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. This should allow our wind direction to become more westerly, or maybe even southwesterly, which should aid in bringing some slightly warmer air back to the region. We expect Tuesday’s highs to climb back into the low 70s, which will still be about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year. While much of the day looks dry, a cold front approaching from the northwest later in the day will increase the clouds and maybe even spark a shower.