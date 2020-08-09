Today, the warm and humid weather continues. After a mostly sunny day, look for a mostly clear night. If you have to take the trash out tonight, take a look at the sky. The best meteor shower of the year peaks midweek, so you may see a shooting star! Then, we cross over in to the 90s to start the work week. We get warmer because our air flow comes up from the south, bringing the warmer weather with it. While Monday will be dry, Tuesday, we'll see a few thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. It gets even more humid for the workweek, which is why we'll see some afternoon storms Tuesday through next weekend.
TODAY
It's a repeat of Saturday's weather. Tell you what, it wasn't too bad in the shade on Saturday, so that's the place to be today. Sure, it gets a touch warmer, but the humidity isn't too bad, yet...
TONIGHT
Few spots see fog. Most of us just see those mostly clear skies.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
After a dry Monday, we'll see a few afternoon storms on Tuesday. Both days are in the 90s and it's more humid. There will be a light breeze coming from the southwest.
METEOR SHOWER TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY NIGHT.
The best meteor shower of the year peaks Tuesday and Wednesday. The best time is to go out after midnight. Some years, you can see a shooting start about once every ten minutes. While the skies will be mostly clear, there's a catch: there will be some leftover clouds in the sky from storms from some spots; but, they don't last all night.
LOOKING AHEAD
We're back in the upper 80s on Wednesday and the 80s stick around through next weekend. Because it will be so humid, we'll see some thunderstorms pop up each afternoon. Some of these storms will have heavy rain. If one of those storms sits over you for a while and dumps 1-2" of rain, which will happen in some spots, expect some flash flooding. Be careful this week if you're driving in the evening and run into torrential rain from one of these storms.