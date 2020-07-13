TODAY: Warm and a bit less humid with sunshine and patchy clouds; a shower or t-storm in just one or two spots. High: 86
TONIGHT: Perhaps a stray evening shower or t-storm; turning out clear to partly cloudy and more comfortable. Low: 63
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm, but with rather low humidity. High: 85 Low: 64
The area of low pressure that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area yesterday and last night will linger over Southern New England today. This low and its cold front, which will be draped over the East Coast, lack movement today a piece of energy will pinwheel around the upper-level trough presenting the possibility for a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. However, most of us will remain dry today with a decent amount of sunshine, slightly less humid conditions, and seasonable warm conditions. The upper-level trough remains over the Northeast into Tuesday, but any showers and thunderstorms it produces will be confined to our north as an elongated area of high pressure centered over Eastern Canada and stretching south into the Midwest begins to advance in from the west. This will result in even more sunshine and less humid conditions as temperatures stay very seasonable for the middle of July. By Wednesday the elongated high will establish itself firmly over the Eastern Seaboard leading to a dry and sun-filled day with seasonable temps and moderately humid conditions. Thursday will act as the high is pushed off the East Coast by a cold front moving in from the Great Lakes and Midwest. Thursday still appears to be a dry day for the most part, but it will be more humid as the clouds increase throughout the day. By Thursday night, showers and thunderstorms will have moved in and those will continue into Friday, which will also remain rather cloudy and humid.
TODAY
The cold front that moved in from the west Sunday night will make its way offshore for Monday taking most of the shower and thunderstorm chances with it. However, with the upper-level trough still overhead and a piece of energy rotating around it combined dew points in the 60s, a stray shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out. Bottom line is a good chunk of today and the area will be dry with a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures do cool back to seasonable levels behind our cold front reaching the mid 80s.
TONIGHT
A stray shower or thunderstorm may still be lingering around the area early, but most of the night will be dry. Skies will clear even more overnight, so look for clear to partly cloudy skies as temperatures are falling into the more comfortable low and middle 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build into the region Tuesday providing us with a good amount of sunshine and dry conditions. The combination of these factors will lead to rain-free conditions with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday’s highs are expected to stay at seasonable levels in the mid 80s, and dew points may very well drop off into the 50s meaning it will feel rather comfortable for outdoor activities. Wednesday gets a little warmer as highs return to the upper 80s, however once again dew points don’t look too terribly high climbing just a little bit into the low and mid 60s.
THURSDAY
The parade of cold fronts continues Thursday as another one looks to approach from our west. Fortunately, the front looks to be a slow mover so a good portion of Thursday appears to be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. At this time it appears it won’t be until very late in the day or at night that we’ll have the opportunity to see a shower or thunderstorm as the cold front gets closer. With will result in a warm and certainly more humid day on Thursday as high temperatures remain in the middle 80s.
FRIDAY
The cold front that approached from our west late Thursday is expected to drape itself out across the region for Friday leading to a cloudier and more unsettled day. At this time, you should plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with very warm highs in the upper 80s, and rather sticky humidity levels.