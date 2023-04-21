Many would likely agree Friday was another spectacular day weather-wise as once again the region saw mostly sunny skies with afternoon high temperatures either side of 80 degrees. Similar to Thursday, an easterly onshore wind flow had more influence on temperatures the further east one traveled, and folks in New Jersey and certainly closer to the Shore saw temperatures stuck in the 60s and 70s. Saturday should remain rather warm in the 70s, although skies will certainly be cloudier as our next weather maker, a cold front, inches closer from the west. The front will bring our best chance of rain over the next several days, likely late in the day Saturday and early Saturday night. Cooler temperatures will follow for Sunday and certainly the first part of next week, with highs perhaps not getting out of the 50s before rebounding into the 60s for the second half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Early on this evening, an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out for folks close to Interstate 81 and west of there, but the bulk of the region otherwise should miss out on this activity. Later on past midnight a stray shower may be possible for areas further east, however, the large majority of the area should remain dry. Clouds will increase overnight, and it will be rather mild compared to previous nights as low temperatures likely only drop into the lower 50s.
SATURDAY
We'll still be on the warm side of an approaching cold front to start the weekend on Saturday, which looks to feature continued increasing clouds as well as increasingly brisk southerly breezes. The cold front appears as though it will move slow enough that much of the daytime Saturday is dry and hence high temperatures should still be able to attain rather warm levels in the mid to upper 70s. By late afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms should start to arrive from our west, and then Saturday evening features those showers and thunderstorms moving across all of the region as the cold front tracks through. A stray thunderstorm may contain strong winds and hail, but the biggest impact from the activity should be heavy downpours. At this time it appears a half inch to one inch of total rainfall can be expected, but there might be some isolated higher amounts especially if you get a thunderstorm.
SUNDAY
Much of any rain and storms should be east of our region and offshore by Sunday morning allowing some sunshine to make a comeback for the day. A stray shower may pop back up Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening thanks to some upper level energy settling in from the north and west, but all-in-all much of Sunday should be dry. The big change however will be a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs returning to the mid 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level trough overhead for Monday and Tuesday will ensure we experience some rather chilly conditions again similar to how the past week started with high temperatures both days perhaps only reaching the upper 50s. There will also be a bit of a northwest breeze to add an extra chill to the air. Outside of a stray PM shower for higher elevations north and west, much of the region should be dry otherwise to start the new week with partly sunny skies.
MID TO LATE NEXT WEEK
Temperatures should slowly start to rebound moving through the middle and latter portion of next week as highs are expected to gradually climb through the 60s. High pressure should keep things relatively sunny and dry for us Wednesday before more clouds start to increase Thursday as an area of low pressure tries to come up from our south. We might see a stray shower from this system as early as Thursday, but for now, we’re putting more emphasis on Friday as the next best opportunity for measurable rainfall.
TRACK THE WEATHER: