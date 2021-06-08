Tuesday was another day of hot and humid weather, with highs around 90 degrees and a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. For the second straight day, the heat and humidity served as fuel to fire up some gully-washing showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain and flash flooding the primary impacts from any storms. Storms were also much more widespread today compared to yesterday. We'll do it again tomorrow, with more sticky sunshine and more pop-up afternoon thunderstorms with highs around or just shy of 90 degrees for one final day. Thursday will be our transition day as a cold front moves through, with lowering humidity levels and more seasonable temperatures. The relief will be undeniable come Friday, as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees thanks to plentiful clouds and a few rain showers, before we climb our way back into the upper 70s over the weekend. While it's tough to guarantee an entirely dry day in this unsettled pattern as a shower or thunderstorm is possible over the weekend and into early next week as well, much of the time should remain dry.
TONIGHT
The showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon will either move away or weaken during the evening hours, leading to a mostly dry but also another muggy night with high humidity and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies once that evening thunderstorm threat passes.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday should be the last oppressive day of this stretch, and in many respects will be similar to Tuesday. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine, which will send highs back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in spots. It's another very sticky day, which will in turn fuel a few pop-up afternoon and evening scattered showers and t-storms, with locally heavy downpours the primary concern for a second straight day.
THURSDAY
First off, there's a rare sunrise solar eclipse that we're hoping to get to see. The sun will rise early Thursday morning eclipsed 70% by the moon, and should be a cool sight to see, "if" clouds don’t block our view and play spoiler. Right now, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, but here's hoping for more breaks. As a cold front slowly presses south through the region, expect a mix of clouds and some sunshine and a spotty shower or two. But as humidity gradually lowers during what should be a transition day to comfier weather, the thunderstorm threat should diminish.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND
The cool air will be most prevalent on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, a few showers (especially points south), and an easterly ocean breeze all combining to keep highs only around 70 degrees. We'll inch back to the more seasonable mid to upper 70s over the weekend, with a mix of clouds, some sunshine, and a shower or thunderstorm either day, although most of the time should remain dry.
TRACK THE WEATHER: