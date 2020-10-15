After a raw and rainy Monday and a drier but obstinately overcast Tuesday, we finally brought back the blue skies on Wednesday, with abundant sunshine allowing for a welcome warm up as well. Despite a chilly and crisp start with morning lows around 40 degrees, temperatures rebounded nicely and topped out around 65 to 70 degrees by afternoon.
It will be even warmer on Thursday as high pressure slides off the coast and a brisk but warm south to southwest breeze kicks up ahead of our next cold front. The sunshine returns for an encore on Thursday too, before clouds increase late in the day into Friday and that front slowly works its way towards the coast.
Some showers are likely for everyone Thursday night as the cold front approaches, and low pressure developing along the coast and riding up that front on Friday will cause an area of steadier rain to develop. New Jersey will be wetter than Pennsylvania Friday into Friday night with the expected track of the low keeping the heaviest rain closer to the coast, with rain amounts steadily decreasing the farther west you travel into Pennsylvania.
Come the weekend, we'll clear out once again as a new high builds in. Saturday looks breezy and cooler with Sunday a bit milder with lighter winds, but both days should feature a good deal of sunshine.
TODAY
The morning is starting not quite as cool as yesterday morning as a period of some mid and high clouds worked through late last night helping to keep the temperatures up in some locations. Several spots saw seasonable lows in the mid to upper 40s, but several spots where there was more cloud cover didn’t drop below 50 degrees.
Some of those mid and high clouds from late last night will hang around first thing this morning, and there might even be a little bit of patchy fog.
By mid to late morning however, we can expect plenty of sunshine which will take us right through the afternoon. A south to southwest breeze will also be kicking up this afternoon between our departing high and approaching cold front. While a bit brisk, that breeze will deliver our warmest day of the forecast, with highs in the mid 70s forecasted.
Clouds will thicken tonight with some light rain showers developing late, mostly after midnight.
FRIDAY
Friday will be a cloudy and cooler day as our front settles along the coast, and some steadier rain develops closer to the front, which will provide the tracks for the heaviest rain to follow. So with that track lying along the coast, most of New Jersey will be in line for the higher rainfall totals, with 0.50" to 1" of rain possible, more in eastern New Jersey and less towards northwestern New Jersey.
In Pennsylvania, there will be a sharp cutoff to the steadier rain, with the Delaware Valley likely getting the most, and rainfall amounts sharply dropping off the farther west you travel. Expect 0.25" to 0.50" in far eastern Pennsylvania, diminishing points west, especially west of Interstate 476. Rain will taper off from west to east Friday night as our developing storm drags down some chillier air.
THIS WEEKEND
Behind our front and departing coastal low, Saturday should be quite cool and rather brisk, but drier with skies turning out partly to mostly sunny. Expect highs only in the upper 50s though, with the breeze adding an additional chill.
Sunday will be the better feeling weekend day with a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds, and slightly milder and more seasonable highs in the low 60s, along with lighter winds.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A cold front will be trying to press in from our north and west but will have a tough time making any headway as it encounters a strong ridge of high pressure near and just off the East Coast. While we can’t entirely rule out a shower from the front, mainly later Monday into Tuesday, it appears right now that much of this time frame will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The ridge of high pressure on the East Coast should also help establish a more southerly wind flow which will continue warming our highs back to more seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.