Ready or not, here spring comes! That's right. Our clocks aren't the only things "springing forward" Sunday as temperatures flirt with 60-degrees in the afternoon followed by an even warmer shot at 70-degrees Monday. So, after that one windy and chilly day Saturday, it's all uphill. In fact, our next rain-maker is put on hold until Tuesday afternoon and evening when a few showers will be possible. And even then, highs will still start with a "6" before easing back into the upper 50s for a couple of days. Needless to say, there aren't any snowstorms in the weather cards around here with spring officially arriving in less than two weeks, with the Spring Equinox scheduled for March 19th. Between now and then, a few systems look to bring mainly rain, the one in our immediate future on Tuesday and another two down the road for Wednesday night and Friday.
SUNDAY
What we lost in sleep we gain in warmth as temperatures lift out of the morning freezer to near 60-degrees during the day. There's less wind around compared to Saturday, too, but just as much sunshine as high pressure centers itself over North Carolina. A southwesterly wind steers warmer air our way through the night with lows in the more tolerable middle to upper 30s. Plenty of sunshine is followed by plenty of stars at night, and those stars are only dimmed by the bright "worm" moon crawling up through the sky at sunset before slinking down through the sky after dawn Monday.
MONDAY & TUESDAY
Just like that, after springing forward the day before, temperatures will take off into the upper 60s if not 70-degrees for the first time in about four months. In fact, with the lack of vegetation and continued southwesterly flow on the backside of a high pressure system, a couple of middle 70s won't be impossible out of the question closer to the Mason-Dixon Line. Sunshine dominates for much of the day before some mid to high-level clouds roll at night. That's ahead of a moisture-starved front approaching from the west with a shower or two in store for Tuesday. Despite what will be some extra clouds and some showers, especially in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday, highs will still meet and exceed 60-degrees before falling through the 40s at night.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
While there’s no truly cold air behind our front, temperatures will ease back into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. So we’ll trade warm for mild as the adjective to describe our midweek temperatures. Each day is the opposite of one another as far as sunshine goes, with sun giving way to clouds Wednesday and clouds giving way to sun Thursday. Tucked in between those days is a little bit of rain, perhaps mixing with snow in the higher elevations, Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the 30s.
FRIDAY
A clipper system brings the return of clouds and some showers to round out the week, though temperatures will still be much milder than normal.