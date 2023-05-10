It was May weather at its finest on Wednesday, with abundant sunshine, a comfortably cool start, and a seasonably mild finish with light winds and low humidity all the while. If you liked Wednesday, you're sure to love Thursday, which will be just as sunny but even warmer, with highs approaching the 80° by afternoon. Friday too looks nice, with sunshine mixing with some increasing clouds, but that won't stop highs from reaching a summery 80-85° before the day is out. As an added bonus, there's a "chance" of seeing the Northern Lights the next few nights, and Mother Nature will cooperate with clear skies. Now the solar storm that creates the lights may or may not be strong enough or hit our part of the atmosphere just right to produce enough color for us to see it, but it's worth a glance to the north if you're out Wednesday and Thursday nights. By the weekend, a cold front will slide through later Friday night into Saturday and may produce a period of rain, likely steadier the farther south you travel. Then another disturbance ripples along that front to our south on Monday and may again produce some showers, again favoring southern areas. In between, Mother's Day, at least right now, looks cooler but mostly dry.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Look for mainly clear skies, light winds, and comfortably cool temperatures overnight. If you're out and about, give a glance to the north and look for any color on the horizon "if" the Northern Lights are strong enough to be seen. Otherwise, expect plenty of stars overnight and lows in the low to mid 40s. While cool, it won't be quite as cool as Tuesday night, when lows reaches the upper 30s to around 40 degrees for many of us.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure maintains control of our weather through the end of the week, slowly sliding off the coast by Friday and bringing up warmer air in the process. So expect abundant sunshine on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, and then highs inch up more to around 80-85° on Friday as sunshine mixes with some increasing clouds ahead of our next cold front. We'll remain entirely dry through Friday evening, although clouds and rain chances likely increase for some overnight Friday into Saturday.
SATURDAY
A cold front will drop south through the area on Saturday, with plenty of clouds and at least some rain along it Friday night into part of Saturday. Right now, areas of southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey look to get the steadiest rains, while northern areas see lighter rains, or possibly miss out on the rain altogether if you travel into far northeast PA or far North Jersey. With the clouds and rain chances, Saturday won't be as warm as the previous few days, with highs likely somewhere in the 70s depending on how steady or long-lasting the wet weather is.
MOTHER'S DAY
With cautious optimism, Sunday looks to be a "mostly" dry day for area moms, as that Saturday cold front settles far enough to our south to dry things out for the second half of the weekend. Now it will be cooler on the other side of the front, so expect highs closer to seasonable levels around or just above the 70° mark, with clouds mixing with some sunshine and again a rain-free day, at least for now.
MONDAY
Right now, there look to be two options for Monday. First, cool high pressure can continue to press down from Canada and keep us dry with highs around either side of the 70-degree mark. The second is that our old front to our south becomes active again and lifts far enough north as a low pressure ripples along it to provide another round of some rain for some of the area. Either scenario could play out right now, although it would likely be southern areas again (South PA to South NJ) more favored to get the wettest weather. We're leaning towards drier, but can't entirely rule out a few showers.
