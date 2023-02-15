It was a sunny treat on Valentine's Day, with lots of sunshine and mild highs between 50-55° on Tuesday. And the warmest weather this week is yet to come. Our average high for mid-February is only in the low 40s, and we're expecting highs between 60-65° the next two days. Wednesday gets the nod as the better of the two days, with morning clouds and a spotty rain shower giving way to afternoon sunshine, with a taste of spring in the air thanks to those 60°+ highs. Thursday also cracks the 60° mark, with a little morning sun giving way to plenty of clouds the rest of the day, and some rain showers likely arriving in the afternoon. Breezes pick up later in the day and overnight, which will actually bring even warmer temperatures and potential mid 60s our way by Thursday night, along with another round of some wet weather overnight. A cold front sweeps the warmth and the wet offshore early Friday morning, with a windy and cooler but also drier Friday developing. The Presidents' Day holiday weekend looks mainly dry with a sunny and cool Saturday, then more clouds but still some sun and milder temperatures Sunday into Monday. Rain likely arrives as early as Monday evening but more likely overnight into Tuesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
After clouds and a shower or sprinkle in spots this morning, clouds break for sunshine this afternoon. As a result, highs will surge to 60-65°, a good 20 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. It will turn breezy as the warmth arrives, with south to southwest winds around 10-20 mph with some 25 mph gusts on occasion.
THURSDAY
Expect skies to trend mostly cloudy for much of the day on Thursday ahead of our approaching cold front, and there will likely be some rain showers developing during the day, especially in the afternoon. A few more rounds of showers are expected Thursday evening and overnight as a cold front approaches, but it shouldn't rain the entire time. It will be warm despite the clouds and showers, with highs again in the lower 60s by afternoon, and there's a chance the warmest part of Thursday may be overnight, as low to mid 60s surge up in our direction just ahead of our approaching cold front. Breezes should kick up as well, from the south and southwest ahead of the front, and stronger northwest winds behind the front on Friday. Rainfall amounts shouldn't be excessive, but you will indeed get wet, with a quarter to a half inch the current expectation Thursday and Thursday night combined.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should slide through sometime early Friday morning, so you'll wake up to clouds and some lingering showers, especially the farther east you travel. But the front should sweep any rain away early in the day, and we'll be dry for the bulk of Friday. However, it will turn windier and cooler with early morning temps still mild in the mid 50s, before gusty northwest winds send temps slowly and steadily falling back into the 40s. Northwest winds around 15-25mph may gust to 35mph as the cooler air arrives, with the clouds hanging around of a good portion of the day before clearing develops overnight.
THIS WEEKEND
Presidents Day weekend looks mostly dry from Saturday to Monday, although some rain could be on our doorstep by Monday evening and more likely Monday night. The weekend starts cool, or at least as cool as we can muster in this pattern, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Sunday is a partly sunny and already milder day, as we're back in the low 50s, then skies trend mostly cloudy for Presidents' Day. However, Monday may be as mild as the mid 50s ahead of any clouds or showers that arrive overnight. There are signs of some colder weather for later next week, but given this winter's mild pattern, let's wait and see.
