The warming trend continued Thursday as much of the region saw a return to more pleasant temperatures later in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Skies were also mostly sunny for many. The peak of our warming trend occurs Friday with another mostly sunny day anticipated as afternoon high temperatures likely reach the 80-degree mark in many spots. Saturday should remain rather warm in the 70s, although skies will certainly be cloudier as our next weather maker, a cold front, inches closer from the west. The front will bring our best chance of rain over the next several days, likely late in the day Saturday and early Saturday night. Cooler temperatures will follow for Sunday and certainly the first part of next week, with highs perhaps not getting out of the 50s before rebounding into the 60s for the second half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT
Ridging of high pressure overhead will lead to mostly clear skies, light winds, and seasonably cool overnight low temperatures tonight. Look for the numbers to dip down into the mid 40s. Strengthening high pressure off the North Carolina coast plus a strong ridge in the jet stream aloft will ensure Friday is another rather sunny and dry day with continued warmer. Some areas of fog may be seen to start the day across parts of the Delaware Valley into southern New Jersey. The one caveat now is that a weaker area of high pressure building down into Maine looks to actually bring us a little more of an onshore component to our wind compared to earlier forecasts. Because of this, several may not end up quite as warm as what we once thought, but bottom line is, many should still see high temperatures around if not a few ticks above 80 degrees. The further west one travels, the less influence from the onshore wind flow, and hence the better the odds are to see highs several degrees into the 80s. Meanwhile, for those to the east in New Jersey and closer to the Shore, temperatures may not get out of the 70s. Look for clouds to increase Friday night, and an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t entirely be ruled out for folks north of Interstate 80 and near and west of Interstate 81. A stray shower may also be possible for areas further east after midnight, however, the large majority of the area should remain dry.
THIS WEEKEND
We'll still be on the warm side of an approaching cold front to start the weekend on Saturday, which looks to feature continued increasing clouds as well as increasingly brisk southerly breezes. The cold front appears as though it will move slow enough that much of the daytime Saturday is dry and hence high temperatures should still be able to attain rather warm levels in the mid 70s. By close to sunset, some showers may start to arrive from our west, but Saturday evening and early Saturday night looks to be our best chance for measurable rain with a thunderstorm also not out of the question as the aforementioned cold front tracks through. Much of any rain and storms should be east of our region and offshore by Sunday morning allowing some sunshine to make a comeback for the day. A stray shower may pop back up Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening thanks to some upper level energy settling in from the north and west, but all-in-all much of Sunday should be dry. The big change however will be a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs returning to the mid 60s along with a brisk northwesterly breeze.
START OF NEXT WEEK
An upper level trough overhead for Monday and Tuesday will ensure we experience some rather chilly conditions again similar to how this past week started with high temperatures both Monday and Tuesday perhaps only reaching the upper 50s. To go along with that, our winds will likely be northwesterly and gusty at times adding an extra chill to the air. Outside of a stray PM shower for higher elevations north and west, much of the region should be dry otherwise to start the new week with partly sunny skies.
