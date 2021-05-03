We tracked a weak area of low pressure with an associated warm front that moved across Upstate New York the last 36 hours bringing a few showers to parts of the Lehigh Valley, Poconos and northern New Jersey into Sunday morning.
Sunday was a dry day overall, and a bit more sunshine returned by the afternoon aiding in quite the warmup.
Thanks to a more southwesterly wind flow, Sunday’s highs soared into the mid 80s for many. We’ll keep 70s and 80s around for highs for the first half of the new week, but the warmth will come with a price as a series of low pressure systems riding along a slow moving frontal boundary will bring multiple chances for showers or a thunderstorm through Wednesday.
By late in the week, cooler air will start to build back into the region with highs falling back through the 60s. An area of low pressure may try to track up the East Coast Friday bringing another chance for some showers.
MONDAY
The warmer weather that returned Sunday will be trimmed back some to start the new week. At the same time, we can expect cloudier skies as a series of low-pressure systems will track into the region from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.
These features will be riding along a slow moving front positioned to our north and west. A good portion of Monday looks dry before a couple of showers pop up, mostly during the afternoon. Then, some stronger dynamics moving through Monday night will bring a better chance for showers and a thunderstorm. Monday’s highs should be in the lower and mid 70s.
TUESDAY
Tuesday looks similar to Monday with regards to precipitation chances. Expect a lot of the daytime to be dry with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm closer to sunset. We should also see a bit more sunshine Tuesday compared to Monday, and this will aid in warming afternoon highs back into the low and mid 80s.
It will also likely feel a bit more uncomfortable with the warmth by Tuesday afternoon as dew points climb above 60 degrees. By Tuesday night, a stronger piece of energy rotating through will bring a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms.
WEDNESDAY
Low pressure and an associated cold front will try to lift northeastward through the region during the day Wednesday keeping a good chance for showers in the forecast along with a possible thunderstorm. Expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise throughout Wednesday with highs getting a little cooler falling back into the low and mid 70s.
THURSDAY
High pressure looks to briefly return building overtop of the region for Thursday leading to a dry and mostly sunny day. It will be a little breezy at times with a northwesterly wind flow returning some seasonably cooler air to the region. Look for the highs to drop back into the mid 60s.
FRIDAY
An area of low pressure will try to form off the North Carolina coast Friday morning and track north or northeastward throughout the day. The big question mark that remains is how close to the coast the low will track.
Earlier forecast guidance had the low tracking right along the coast bringing a decent amount of rain and wind to the region for Friday. Latest guidance however has backed off of that idea and keeps the low further offshore. It would still be close enough to bring us mostly cloudy skies, a cool breeze, and a few showers, but it certainly doesn’t look as damp as what earlier guidance was suggesting.
Highs Friday look to fall back into the low and mid 60s.
