As we wrap up the summer season, the last full day will be Wednesday and it'll come with a side of 80s in the afternoon.
Our next cold front swings through heading into Thursday. So, expect another round of a few showers and perhaps thunderstorms, but this time a notable change after the front passes.
Throughout the day Thursday, a bona fide shot of cooler air will spill in which will be fitting for the first few days of fall.
It remains cool and windy Friday with noticeably cooler temperatures in the 60s for afternoon highs and nights in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Temperatures waking up Wednesday will be refreshingly cool in the 50s. Overall, it's nice through the afternoon with high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s ahead of our second cold front later this evening.
Latest forecast guidance continues to suggest a quicker passage of this cold front as we now expect it to cross the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning and possibly early afternoon.
At the same time however, cooler air will spill in behind the front quickly, so Thursday continues to look cooler with highs now expected to only be in the lower 70s with a stiff breeze kicking up during the day as well.
FRIDAY
Canadian high pressure will start to build in, so although it'll be windy behind that front, it'll be paired with more sunshine. Finally, just in time for the first full day of fall it will certainly feel like it waking up to temperatures near 50 degrees and only seeing the numbers climb into the lower 60s by the afternoon.
A brisk breeze will add a little extra chill to the air there too.
Friday night football weather will be fitting for the games, feeling crisp and cool. Temperatures at night will take a dip into the mid 40s amid cool breezes, almost feeling like mid-October!
WEEKEND
For the first weekend of fall, expect mostly dry conditions and comfortable temperatures. Afternoon highs Saturday will remain more towards the cooler side in the upper 60s and Sunday's highs will grow into the middle 70s.
A few late showers are possible Sunday night into Monday otherwise any outdoor plans both days look favorable!
