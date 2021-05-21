We might be in the midst of one of the nicest weeks of the year so far, and perhaps one of the nicest weeks we’ll see in 2021 altogether. The days are sunny and warm but not at all humid, the nights are clear and comfortable and nice for sleeping, and it’s a dry stretch of weather as well.
Granted, we are to the point where we could really use some rain, as rainfall deficits for the spring overall are approaching 3 to 4 inches across much of the area. There’s no widespread rain in the foreseeable future, just a stray and scattered shower and thunderstorm from time to time, which means the dry stretch will continue for most of us.
Temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s the next few days followed by one “hot” and slightly humid day on Sunday when we look to make a run at 90°, the first of the year. That will be ahead of a cold front, that will provide our best chance for a few showers and storms (but even then still scattered activity at best), followed by a brief return to seasonable temperatures in the mid 70s to start next week.
Don’t get too used to it, as warmer temperatures may snap right back thereafter through mid-week, and perhaps another run at 90 degrees by Wednesday.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
The next two days continue the warm and mostly dry pattern, with just the slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm mainly on Saturday, although most of us will remain dry.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, or partly sunny skies, both days, with highs mostly in the mid and upper 80s. Humidity levels will tick up just a bit by the weekend, but still remain within the fairly comfortable range.
SUNDAY
This will be the hottest day of the forecast, and of the year so far, with highs making a run at 90 degrees to wrap up the weekend. It will also be a bit more humid, but with dew points only around 60 degrees, it will be far from oppressive.
A partly sunny day is expected, though as a cold front drops down from the north in our direction, the shower and thunderstorm chance will rise later in the day and into the evening hours. There’s still no guarantee that we’ll get some needed rain, but this will likely be our best chance over the next three days. Thunderstorm activity may be sparse, but a scattered strong storm is possible, especially the farther north you travel.
MONDAY
Here’s our one cooler and seasonable day in this pattern, likely a mostly cloudy day with highs only in the low 70s. A shower or two is possible as well, minus any thunder this time given the cooler temperatures on the back side of our late weekend cold front.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
That front comes back as a warm front Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms but also allowing the warm temperatures to slingshot back into the area. Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Tuesday, then perhaps be back up near 90 degrees by Wednesday.