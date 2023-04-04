Temperatures will be warmer than Monday as highs soar into the middle 70s this afternoon along with sunshine and some clouds. There can be a stray shower across northeast PA today, but activity will be limited for the most part.
Highs will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with highs around 70 for most, however, temperatures may struggle to hit 60 in the northern parts of the area. There can also be a shower in spots, especially north later Wednesday afternoon.
By Thursday, temperatures return to the middle 70s along with mostly cloudy skies and a couple of shower and a thunderstorm as the next cold front approaches.
Friday will feature partly sunny skies and temperature cooler in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
DETAILED FORECAST
MID TO LATE WEEK
As a strong Midwest storm bound for the Great Lakes into Thursday, we will once again be on the warm and breezy side of things. As a result, high temperatures are expected to soar into the mid 70s on Tuesday and remain around 70 on Wednesday.
A shower or two is possible in far northern areas Tuesday morning, and there's a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm late in the day Wednesday through at least Thursday morning.
No washouts are expected, as we'll likely see at least some sunshine each day, even with the chance for some midweek raindrops.
Thursday's high temperatures are expected to remain in the low 70s.
FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
High pressure is expected to return to end the work and school week and will likely remain in control throughout the holiday weekend making for a nice Easter Sunday.
Partly or mostly sunny skies and precipitation-free conditions are expected throughout the periods, although temperatures will likely be closer to seasonable levels unlike the middle portion of the week.
For Friday and Saturday, highs are expected to return to the upper 50s.
Easter Sunday looks to be a tad warmer and more spring-like with highs reaching the low 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: