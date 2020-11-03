Sure, we can’t actually vote for what type of weather we’d like to have. But if we could, I think the extended stretch of increasingly warm and dry weather we have coming up the rest of this week through the weekend would win in a landslide. High pressure will slowly slide down and off the East Coast, setting up a warm southwest wind for the foreseeable future. That will effectively erase the chilly and brisk start to the week we’ve experienced over the last few days, and replace it with 60-something and eventually even 70-degree high temperatures as we move through the rest of the week. All the while, rain (or snow) aren’t even on the weather ballot, ensuring a dry stretch of weather that lasts through at least early next week. Outside of a little patchy fog a few mornings, it’s about as nice of a stretch of weather that you can elect in early November.
TONIGHT
After a few days of brisk and chilly breezes, winds will finally diminish overnight to light and variable, as our high pressure builds overhead. With mostly clear skies and light winds, it will be a seasonably chilly night with lows around freezing (32°), and some light valley fog developing towards sunrise in a few spots.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build overhead and center itself offshore later Wednesday leading to plenty of sunshine and a return to a southwesterly wind flow. While the morning will likely start chilly in the low 30s, we can expect afternoon highs to get back to the lower 60s. Some patchy fog is not out of the question, but by late morning, that fog should be gone giving way to an abundance of sunshine. Winds will also be lighter compared to the beginning of the week, so it will be a much more tolerable day to be out and about, certainly in the afternoon.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain well in control as it anchors itself to our south and offshore. That position will keep a southwesterly wind flow going for us, and this will continue to pump in some rather warm air for this time of the year. The feeling will certainly be quite different compared to how the week started. Both Thursday and Friday should feature mostly sunny skies (patchy early morning fog on Thursday) with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Lows will also be getting milder at night, only dropping into the mid 40s.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control, and the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to top out around 70 degrees, a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early November. Expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.